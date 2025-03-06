Pope Francis heard speaking for first time since entering hospital as he thanks well-wishers in audio message

6 March 2025, 21:33

Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers
Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Pope Francis has been heard speaking for the first time since being admitted to hospital as he thanked well-wishers in an audio message.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The recording was shared with worshippers at the beginning of the evening Rosary prayer in St Peter's Square.

The cardinal presiding over the prayer had said he had "a beautiful gift" to share.

"I thank you with all my heart for the prayers you offer for my health from the Square," the pope said.

"I accompany you from here. May God bless you, and may the Virgin protect you. Thank you."

Crowds of worshippers broke into applause as the message was played.

It was recorded in the pope's native Spanish as he continues treatment for double pneumonia in hospital.

Read more: Pope suffers 'two episodes of acute respiratory failure', Vatican says

Read more: Pope Francis 'thankful for support of all God's people' but remains too unwell for public appearance in hospital

The faithful listen to the Pope's message in St. Peter's Square before the rosary
The faithful listen to the Pope's message in St. Peter's Square before the rosary. Picture: Alamy

The audio was shared shortly after the Vatican confirmed that the pope had remained stable on Thursday.

He did not have a fever and his blood tests remain stable, it said.

Further health updates will not be given until Saturday "considering the stability of the clinical picture", the Vatican said.

Francis was admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14, with the stay becoming the longest of his 12-year papacy.

The 88-year-old, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, suffered two respiratory crises on Monday in a setback to his recovery.

On Tuesday, he was breathing with just the help of supplemental oxygen but resumed using a ventilation mask at night.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet US officials in Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy to meet US officials in Saudi Arabia, as Trump hits out at NATO allies 'not paying enough'

Port de Sóller

Spanish holiday hotspot introduces 'resident-only' zones - here's how the 'nightmare' policy will impact tourists

Exclusive
Any deal with Russia may take time Ukraine doesn't have, the former PM of Ukraine has warned.

Peace deal with Russia will 'take time' that Ukraine might not have, former Ukrainian PM warns

Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UK Andrei Kelin

Russia wants a 'quick peace' in Ukraine, ambassador claims as he accuses UK of prolonging war

President Zelenskyy thanked European leaders for their support

'We don't feel alone': Zelenskyy thanks European leaders following emergency defence summit

The brother of Olympic breakdancer Rachel “Raygun” Gunn has been charged after dealing with proceeds from an alleged fraud syndicate

Brother of viral Olympic breakdancer 'Raygun' charged over involvement in $100K crypto fraud

The unnamed French man, identified only as a Parisian in his twenties, is facing a criminal investigation after hurling the ice rock at the elderly man.

WATCH: Moment skier hurls giant snowball from chairlift injuring granddad below- as prankster faces jail

Gisele Pelicot has been criticised by her daughter for not backing her claim that she was also raped by Dominique Pelicot

Ex-wife of ‘Monster of Avignon’ criticised by daughter for abandoning her as fellow victim

President Zelenskyy thanked European leaders for their support

'You stayed with us': Zelenskyy thanks European leaders at emergency defence summit

YouTube star Andrew Cross has died at the age of 36

YouTuber Andrew Cross dies aged 36 after being taken off life support weeks after horror crash

Trump has issued a final warning to Hamas

Trump issues final warning to Hamas: 'Release Israeli hostages now or there will be hell to pay'

US is 'prepared' for war with China

US 'prepared' to go to war with China, says defence secretary amid threat of tariff retaliation

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France's President Emmanuel Macron hold a meeting

UK and France to finalise Ukraine peace plan 'in days', as Macron says Europe has 'entered new era'

Trump cuts off intelligence sharing with Ukraine as pressure ramps up ahead of minerals deal

Trump cuts off intelligence sharing with Ukraine as pressure ramps up ahead of minerals deal

Watch the moment a 400 kilo dolphin landed on a fishing boat in New Zealand.

Watch the shocking moment a 400 kilo dolphin crashes onto a boat in New Zealand

Fiancee of 80s rocker Taime Downe presumed dead after plunging from cruise ship following show

Fiancee of 80s rocker dies after plunging overboard during Caribbean cruise featuring Adam Ant and Tiffany

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa likely died around the same time, fire chief confirms
Jonathan Hall KC won't recommend changing definition of terrorism in wake of Southport attacks

Terrorism definition should not be broadened in wake of Southport attacks, says independent terror legislation reviewer
Richard Tice speaking to LBC in Glasgow.

John Swinney branded 'jealous juvenile' by Reform UK

The independent reviewer of terror legislation has backed calls for social media to be banned for under 16s

UK's terror watchdog says calls to ban social media for under-16s 'have merit'

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff with David Hasselhoff

David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff found dead after 'taking her own life' aged 62
Kyle Clifford has been found guilty of rape after admitting killing the family.

Crocodile tears: Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford sobs as he refuses to speak to police 28 times after triple murder
Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she will be writing to the Sentencing Council to 'register her displeasure' following criticism from shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick.

Justice Secretary calls for controversial 'two-tier' sentencing rules to be 'reconsidered' as she threatens law change
Poppy Atkinson

First pictures of 'football-mad' girl, 10, killed by car on football pitch in Cumbria, as family pay tribute

World News

See more World News

Near-Earth asteroid, artwork

Nasa updates prediction of ‘city killer’ asteroid hitting Earth

14 days ago

The PM will propose sending 30,000 troops to police Ukraine.

Kremlin hits back branding Starmer's plans to send 30,000 troops to Ukraine 'unacceptable'

14 days ago

Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of kissing Jenni Hermoso without consent

Ex-Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales guilty of kissing Jenni Hermoso without consent after World Cup final

14 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News