Pope Francis 'thankful for support of all God's people' but remains too unwell for public appearance in hospital

2 March 2025, 14:28

Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers
Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Pope Francis has said he is grateful for the support of "all God's people" as he continues to be treated in hospital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Francis, 88, again skipped his weekly noon blessing on Sunday to avoid even a brief public appearance.

Instead, the Vatican distributed a message from the Pope in which he thanked his doctors for their care and well-wishers for their prayers.

He said he is living his time in hospital as an experience of profound solidarity with people who are sick and suffering everywhere.

"I feel in my heart the 'blessing' that is hidden within frailty, because it is precisely in these moments that we learn even more to trust in the Lord," Francis said in the text.

Read more: Pope suffers 'isolated' breathing attack in hospital as fears grow for Holy Father's life

Read more: Pope 'resumes some work' after 'slight improvement' in health as night-time prayers begin

Faithful pray in front of the statue of Pope John Paul II at the entrance to the Gemelli Hospital,
Faithful pray in front of the statue of Pope John Paul II at the entrance to the Gemelli Hospital,. Picture: Alamy

"At the same time, I thank God for giving me the opportunity to share in body and spirit the condition of so many sick and suffering people.

"I would like to thank you for the prayers, which rise up to the Lord from the hearts of so many faithful from many parts of the world: I feel all your affection and closeness and, at this particular time, I feel as if I am 'carried' and supported by all God's people."

It is the third weekend in a row Francis has cancelled the Sunday appointment delivering the Angelus prayer in person. He could have done so from his 10th floor hospital suite at the Gemelli hospital if he was well enough.

Many signs indicate he is recovering and improving despite not making a public appearance.

"The night was quiet, the Pope is still resting," the Vatican said in update on Sunday morning.

Church candles depicting Pope Francis and the late Saint Paul John II, are seen outside the Gemelli Hospital during a Rosary service on March 2
Church candles depicting Pope Francis and the late Saint Paul John II, are seen outside the Gemelli Hospital during a Rosary service on March 2. Picture: Getty

Cardinal Pietro Parolin and his chief of staff, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, visited the Pope on Sunday - the second time they have done so since he was admitted last month, according to Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. He gave no details on what was discussed, but the mere visit suggests Francis's condition is stabilising.

He has no fever or signs of elevated white blood cells, which would signal his body is still fighting an infection.

Doctors on Saturday reported Francis was in a stable condition, with no mention of him being critical, and signalled once again continued improvement.

That upbeat assessment came a day after a respiratory crisis resulted in Francis being put on non-invasive mechanical ventilation.

Pope Francis
Pope Francis. Picture: Getty

The 88-year-old had a "good response" in his gas exchange levels even during the "long periods" he was off the ventilator mask, and only using high-flow supplemental oxygen, the Vatican said.

The Pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has lung disease and was admitted to Gemelli on February 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened and turned into a complex pneumonia in both lungs.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

Zelenskyy may have to quit for Ukraine peace talks to go ahead after Trump row, US House Speaker warns

MSC Levante, the ship said to have been hit

Russia 'strikes ship with ballistic missile' in Ukrainian Black Sea port amid claims it was carrying NATO weapons

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Starmer welcomes European leaders to London for Ukraine summit, as Russia praises Trump's 'common sense'

The PM has had an individual meeting with Giorgia Meloni ahead of the broader European summit in London

PM insists he can 'trust Donald Trump' and that European leaders will work on Ukraine peace plan to present to US

The Gaza documentary has already been pulled from iPlayer

BBC was 'manipulated by terrorists' over Gaza doc, former TV chief claims

Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands during a meeting at 10 Downing Street

'We are at a turning point': Starmer to urge European leaders to boost defence amid faltering US support for Ukraine

Israel has said it is halting aid flows into Gaza

Israel 'halts all aid and supplies coming into Gaza' over ceasefire extension row with Hamas

NATO troops training in Bulgaria

NATO could be in 'final days', warns former commander as Elon Musk backs leaving alliance

Relatives of Israeli hostages gather at Begin Street to stage a protest demanding the start of the second round of hostage swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 01, 2025.

Israel 'accepts proposal for temporary ceasefire' in Gaza during Ramadan and Passover as thousands protest for hostages

Tens of thousands unable to access emails as Microsoft Outlook and Teams hit with global outage.

Tens of thousands unable to access emails as Microsoft Outlook and Teams hit with global outage

Zelenskyy warmly embraced by Starmer and set to meet King, after fierce White House clash with Trump.

Starmer pledges £2.26bn loan to Ukraine for weapons production as Zelenskyy thanks UK for 'tremendous support'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet the King as part of his visit to the UK.

Zelenskyy to meet King Charles as Starmer shows support for Ukrainian leader after White House disaster

Zelenskyy warmly embraced by Starmer and set to meet King, after fierce White House clash with Trump.

'We stand with you,' Starmer tells Zelenskyy in warm Downing Street meeting after fierce White House clash with Trump

Ukraine needs Starmer and other European leaders to help 'heal the wound' between Trump and Zelenskyy, the country's former Prime Minister has said

Ukraine relying on Starmer to 'heal wound' between Zelenskyy and Trump, country's ex-PM says after 'catastrophe'

President Donald J Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office

'Ukraine should not be forgotten': Defiant Zelenskyy refuses to back down after White House row with Trump

President Donald Trump, center, greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

'He fought like a lion': Ukrainians rally round Zelenskyy after heated White House row with Trump

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan said he wants to take Trump for a curry on Brick Lane

Sadiq Khan wants to take Trump for a 'good curry on Brick Lane' to show 'the joys of London's diversity' on state visit
President Donald J Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday

UK can't comment on Trump-Zelenskyy row for fear of upsetting Ukraine peace negotiations, minister says
Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace injured by a kick in the face by Millwall goalkeeper during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Crystal Palace and Millwall

Crystal Palace give Mateta update after striker's 'ear nearly cut in half' in FA Cup tie by tackle that 'endangered his life'
Keir Starmer has been urged to boost the size of the army

Starmer urged to boost army as part of military funding hike amid fears UK lacks troops for Ukraine deployment
Rail passengers face a steep rise in rail fares from tomorrow, March 2nd.

Campaigners warn of 'further misery' as train fares set to rise by 4.6%, busting inflation for only second time in 12 years
David Johansen performs during the 34th Annual John Lennon Tribute Benefit Concert at Symphony Space on December 5, 2014 in New York City.

New York Dolls frontman and Punk legend David Johansen dead aged 75

Seven Sisters Road

Three teenage girls charged with manslaughter after Bolivian man, 75, killed in north London
WHSmith is closing 17 stores

WHSmith brand set to vanish from British high streets after 230 years as firms place bids on all 500 stores

World News

See more World News

Flag of the United Kingdom with surveillance camera and barbed wire

UK spending millions on ad campaign painting gloomy picture of Britain to deter Albanian immigrants

14 days ago

The former Deputy Foreign Secretary said: “Many countries in Europe are simply not spending anywhere near, in percentage terms, what America is spending.

UK needs to ‘spend less on welfare and more on defence’ to support Ukraine, former Shadow Foreign Secretary tells LBC

15 days ago

Craig and Lindsay Foreman

British couple on motorbike adventure held in Iran pictured for the first time as family break silence

15 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News