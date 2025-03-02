Pope Francis 'thankful for support of all God's people' but remains too unwell for public appearance in hospital

Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Pope Francis has said he is grateful for the support of "all God's people" as he continues to be treated in hospital.

Francis, 88, again skipped his weekly noon blessing on Sunday to avoid even a brief public appearance.

Instead, the Vatican distributed a message from the Pope in which he thanked his doctors for their care and well-wishers for their prayers.

He said he is living his time in hospital as an experience of profound solidarity with people who are sick and suffering everywhere.

"I feel in my heart the 'blessing' that is hidden within frailty, because it is precisely in these moments that we learn even more to trust in the Lord," Francis said in the text.

Faithful pray in front of the statue of Pope John Paul II at the entrance to the Gemelli Hospital,. Picture: Alamy

"At the same time, I thank God for giving me the opportunity to share in body and spirit the condition of so many sick and suffering people.

"I would like to thank you for the prayers, which rise up to the Lord from the hearts of so many faithful from many parts of the world: I feel all your affection and closeness and, at this particular time, I feel as if I am 'carried' and supported by all God's people."

It is the third weekend in a row Francis has cancelled the Sunday appointment delivering the Angelus prayer in person. He could have done so from his 10th floor hospital suite at the Gemelli hospital if he was well enough.

Many signs indicate he is recovering and improving despite not making a public appearance.

"The night was quiet, the Pope is still resting," the Vatican said in update on Sunday morning.

Church candles depicting Pope Francis and the late Saint Paul John II, are seen outside the Gemelli Hospital during a Rosary service on March 2. Picture: Getty

Cardinal Pietro Parolin and his chief of staff, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, visited the Pope on Sunday - the second time they have done so since he was admitted last month, according to Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. He gave no details on what was discussed, but the mere visit suggests Francis's condition is stabilising.

He has no fever or signs of elevated white blood cells, which would signal his body is still fighting an infection.

Doctors on Saturday reported Francis was in a stable condition, with no mention of him being critical, and signalled once again continued improvement.

That upbeat assessment came a day after a respiratory crisis resulted in Francis being put on non-invasive mechanical ventilation.

The 88-year-old had a "good response" in his gas exchange levels even during the "long periods" he was off the ventilator mask, and only using high-flow supplemental oxygen, the Vatican said.

The Pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has lung disease and was admitted to Gemelli on February 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened and turned into a complex pneumonia in both lungs.