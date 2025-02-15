Pope Francis to miss Sunday prayer due to 'absolute rest' order after bronchitis diagnosis

Pope Francis Attends The Weekly General Audience on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Pope Francis will miss his usual weekly prayer this Sunday as he's being treated for bronchitis, the Vatican has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pope Francis, 88, was admitted to hospital on Friday for medical examinations and to treat bronchitis, the Vatican said.

Doctors have ordered him to be on 'absolute rest' while being treated.

Since being diagnosed with bronchitis last Thursday, the 88-year-old has continued his activities and audiences indoors at Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican residence where he lives, with a public appearance on Sunday.

"This morning, after his audiences, Pope Francis will be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for necessary diagnostic tests and to continue hospital treatment for his ongoing bronchitis," a statement said.

He has asked his collaborators to read his prepared remarks at the last two Wednesday General Audiences.

"Me, with my bronchitis, I cannot (read) still," the Pope said. "I hope that next time I can."

Read more: British couple on motorbike adventure held in Iran pictured for the first time as family break silence

Read More: Boy, 14, killed and five injured after Syrian asylum seeker goes on knife rampage in Austrian town

The statue of Pope John Paul II seen at the Gemelli Polyclinic where Pope Francis is hospitalised. Picture: Getty

Francis has long battled health problems, including long bouts of bronchitis.

He uses a wheelchair, walker or cane when moving around his apartment and recently fell twice, hurting his arm and chin.

Ever since his diagnosis, Francis has appeared bloated, an indication the medication he was taking to treat the lung infection was making him retain water.

He was last admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital in June 2023 to have surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in the abdominal wall.

A few months before that, he spent three days in the hospital to receive intravenous antibiotics for a respiratory infection.