Pope Francis' weekend engagements cancelled as hospital stay extended

By Emma Soteriou

Pope Francis' weekend engagements have been cancelled due to him having to extend his hospital stay.

The 88-year-old was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday to undergo treatment and tests for bronchitis.

Concerns have grown about his health with spokesman Matteo Bruni saying test results have indicated a "polymicrobial respiratory tract infection".

The Vatican said it was presenting a "complex clinical picture" and he would need to remain in hospital.

