James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Breaking News
Pope Francis' weekend engagements cancelled as hospital stay extended
18 February 2025, 10:30 | Updated: 18 February 2025, 10:45
Pope Francis' weekend engagements have been cancelled due to him having to extend his hospital stay.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The 88-year-old was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday to undergo treatment and tests for bronchitis.
Concerns have grown about his health with spokesman Matteo Bruni saying test results have indicated a "polymicrobial respiratory tract infection".
The Vatican said it was presenting a "complex clinical picture" and he would need to remain in hospital.
This story is being updated