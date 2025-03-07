Pope Francis remains in a 'stable' but complex condition as he marks three weeks in hospital

7 March 2025, 18:44

Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers
Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Pope Francis remains in a "stable" but complex condition as he marks three weeks in hospital, the Vatican has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 88-year-old Holy Father spent Friday resting, praying and working between treatment, an update from the church confirmed.

It comes after Francis' followers heard his voice for the first time since he was taken to hospital almost three weeks ago.

The recording was shared with worshippers at the beginning of the evening Rosary prayer in St Peter's Square.

The cardinal presiding over the prayer had said he had "a beautiful gift" to share.

"I thank you with all my heart for the prayers you offer for my health from the Square," the pope said.

"I accompany you from here. May God bless you, and may the Virgin protect you. Thank you."

Read more: Pope suffers 'two episodes of acute respiratory failure', Vatican says

Read more: Pope Francis 'thankful for support of all God's people' but remains too unwell for public appearance in hospital

The faithful listen to the Pope's message in St. Peter's Square before the rosary
The faithful listen to the Pope's message in St. Peter's Square before the rosary. Picture: Alamy

Crowds of worshippers broke into applause as the message was played.

It was recorded in the pope's native Spanish as he continues treatment for double pneumonia in hospital.

The audio was shared shortly after the Vatican confirmed that the pope had remained stable on Thursday.

He did not have a fever and his blood tests remained stable, it said.

Further health updates will not be given until Saturday, "considering the stability of the clinical picture", the Vatican said.

Francis was admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14, with the stay becoming the longest of his 12-year papacy.

The 88-year-old, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, suffered two respiratory crises on Monday in a setback to his recovery.

On Tuesday, he was breathing with just the help of supplemental oxygen but resumed using a ventilation mask at night.

