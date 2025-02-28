Breaking News

Pope suffers 'isolated' breathing attack in hospital as fears grow for Holy Father's life

Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Pope has suffered an "isolated" breathing attack and is undergoing treatment in hospital, the Vatican has said.

The spiritual leader suffered a bronchial spasm on Friday that resulted in him breathing in vomit, requiring non-invasive mechanical ventilation, in a setback in his two-week battle against pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pope responded well, with a good level of gas exchange, and remained conscious and alert at all times, a spokesperson said.

Vatican sources said: "This afternoon, after a morning spent alternating respiratory physiotherapy with prayer in the chapel, the Holy Father presented an isolated attack of bronchospasm which, however, led to an episode of vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening of his respiratory condition.

"The Holy Father was promptly aspirated and started on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, with a good response on gas exchange."

The episode, which occurred in the early afternoon, resulted in a "sudden worsening of the respiratory picture".

Doctors decided to keep his prognosis as guarded.

"The Holy Father always remained vigilant and oriented, collaborating in the therapeutic maneuvers."The prognosis therefore remains reserved. In the morning he received the Eucharist," the sources added.

The sources added that it had been "a hard day" and remarked how Francis "looks depressed", Sky News reports.

People walk past a portrait of Pope Francis at the Gemelli University Hospital where the Pope is hospitalised with pneumonia. Picture: Getty

The crisis, which began at around 2pm local time, was reportedly resolved earlier in the afternoon.

The Pope is now reportedly using a different type of ventilation which is "on nose and mouth," the first time this has happened , the sources said.

Doctors will require between 24 to 48 hours to understand how the incident will impact his condition, but claimed the Francis is conscious and "in good spirits".

The development marked a setback in what had been two successive days of increasingly upbeat reports from doctors treating Francis at Rome's Gemelli hospital since February 14.

It comes after Pope Francis, who has double pneumonia and the early stages of kidney insufficiency, was reported as awake and in good spirits on Monday.

In a statement on Monday evening, the Vatican said: "The clinical conditions of the Holy Father, in their critical state, show a slight improvement.

"Even today there were no episodes of asthmatic respiratory crises; some laboratory tests improved."Monitoring of mild renal failure is not a cause for concern.

"Oxygen therapy continues, although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen percentage."

At the Gemelli hospital, where Francis has been since February 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened, Bishop Claudio GiulioDori presided over an emotional, standing room-only Mass in the chapel named after John Paul.

"We are very sorry. Pope Francis is a good pope, let's hope that he makes it. Let us hope," said a choked-up Filomena Ferraro, who was visiting a relative at the hospital on Monday.

Late on Sunday, doctors reported that Francis remained in a critical condition but that he had not experienced any further respiratory crises since Saturday.

Blood tests showed "early, slight kidney insufficiency" that was nevertheless under control.Francis was receiving high flows of supplemental oxygen and, on Sunday, was alert, responsive and attended Mass. Doctors have said Francis' condition is touch-and-go, given his age, fragility and pre-existing lung disease.

They have warned that the main threat facing Francis is sepsis, a serious infection of the blood that can occur as a complication of pneumonia.

To date there has been no reference to any onset of sepsis in the medical updates provided by the Vatican.

At 10 days, the hospital stay now stands as Francis' longest as pope. He spent 10 days at Rome's Gemelli hospital in 2021 after he had 13 inches of his colon removed.