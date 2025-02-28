Breaking News

Pope suffers 'isolated' breathing attack in hospital as fears grow for Holy Father's life

28 February 2025, 18:31 | Updated: 28 February 2025, 18:50

Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican.
Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Pope has suffered an "isolated" breathing attack and is undergoing treatment in hospital, the Vatican has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The spiritual leader suffered a bronchial spasm on Friday that resulted in him breathing in vomit, requiring non-invasive mechanical ventilation, in a setback in his two-week battle against pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pope responded well, with a good level of gas exchange, and remained conscious and alert at all times, a spokesperson said.

Vatican sources said: "This afternoon, after a morning spent alternating respiratory physiotherapy with prayer in the chapel, the Holy Father presented an isolated attack of bronchospasm which, however, led to an episode of vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening of his respiratory condition.

"The Holy Father was promptly aspirated and started on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, with a good response on gas exchange."

The episode, which occurred in the early afternoon, resulted in a "sudden worsening of the respiratory picture".

Doctors decided to keep his prognosis as guarded.

"The Holy Father always remained vigilant and oriented, collaborating in the therapeutic maneuvers."The prognosis therefore remains reserved. In the morning he received the Eucharist," the sources added.

The sources added that it had been "a hard day" and remarked how Francis "looks depressed", Sky News reports.

People walk past a portrait of Pope Francis at the Gemelli University Hospital where the Pope is hospitalised with pneumonia.
People walk past a portrait of Pope Francis at the Gemelli University Hospital where the Pope is hospitalised with pneumonia. Picture: Getty

The crisis, which began at around 2pm local time, was reportedly resolved earlier in the afternoon.

The Pope is now reportedly using a different type of ventilation which is "on nose and mouth," the first time this has happened , the sources said.

Doctors will require between 24 to 48 hours to understand how the incident will impact his condition, but claimed the Francis is conscious and "in good spirits".

The development marked a setback in what had been two successive days of increasingly upbeat reports from doctors treating Francis at Rome's Gemelli hospital since February 14.

It comes after Pope Francis, who has double pneumonia and the early stages of kidney insufficiency, was reported as awake and in good spirits on Monday.

In a statement on Monday evening, the Vatican said: "The clinical conditions of the Holy Father, in their critical state, show a slight improvement.

"Even today there were no episodes of asthmatic respiratory crises; some laboratory tests improved."Monitoring of mild renal failure is not a cause for concern.

"Oxygen therapy continues, although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen percentage."

At the Gemelli hospital, where Francis has been since February 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened, Bishop Claudio GiulioDori presided over an emotional, standing room-only Mass in the chapel named after John Paul.

"We are very sorry. Pope Francis is a good pope, let's hope that he makes it. Let us hope," said a choked-up Filomena Ferraro, who was visiting a relative at the hospital on Monday.

Late on Sunday, doctors reported that Francis remained in a critical condition but that he had not experienced any further respiratory crises since Saturday.

Blood tests showed "early, slight kidney insufficiency" that was nevertheless under control.Francis was receiving high flows of supplemental oxygen and, on Sunday, was alert, responsive and attended Mass. Doctors have said Francis' condition is touch-and-go, given his age, fragility and pre-existing lung disease.

They have warned that the main threat facing Francis is sepsis, a serious infection of the blood that can occur as a complication of pneumonia.

To date there has been no reference to any onset of sepsis in the medical updates provided by the Vatican.

At 10 days, the hospital stay now stands as Francis' longest as pope. He spent 10 days at Rome's Gemelli hospital in 2021 after he had 13 inches of his colon removed.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in the Oval Office

'Make a deal or we're out', Trump warns as he accuses Zelenskyy of 'gambling with World War Three'

The Gaza documentary has already been pulled from iPlayer

Counter-terror police 'assessing' BBC's controversial Gaza documentary

Gene Hackman with Betsy Arakawa

Chilling 911 call reveals moment distressed caretaker discovers Gene Hackman and wife's body

Riot police officers take cover from molotov cocktails thrown by demonstrators as clashes break out during a rally as part of a general strike called by unions to mark the second anniversary of the country's worst rail tragedy

Protesters throw petrol bombs and police hit back with tear gas as demonstration in Greece descends into violence

Exclusive
Wes Streeting has said the BBC is in a 'terrible mess' over the Gaza documentary

BBC is in 'a terrible mess', says Streeting - as TV bosses apologise for for 'serious flaws' in Gaza documentary

Rescuers searching for the two missing Russian scuba divers at Verde Island

Tourist found dead with arm ripped off after shark attack - as another diver drowns after losing scuba group

The eruption of Vesuvius caused a man's brain to turn to glass, scientists have said

The eruption of Vesuvius turned a man’s brain into glass - this is how it happened

Ring and Mitchell

'We did nothing wrong,' says airline after couple forced to sit next to dead woman for hours on long-haul flight

Starmer 'concerned' by controversial Gaza documentary as BBC apologises for 'serious flaws' in show

Starmer 'concerned' by controversial Gaza documentary as BBC apologises for 'serious flaws'

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at a joint press conference

Trump says UK and US heading for a 'very good' trade deal - as President labels Starmer a 'tough negotiator'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, hands an invitation from King Charles III to President Donald Trump at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (Carl Court/Pool via AP)

Trump accepts King's invite for 'unprecedented' second state visit - as he tells Starmer he'll back Chagos deal

David Mencer, Israel's military spokesperson, has labelled the BBC a 'mouthpiece' for Hamas in an interview with LBC.

BBC says sorry for 'serious flaws' in making of Gaza documentary after Israel hits out over controversy

Israeli army soldiers patrol an undisclosed area.

IDF admits 'complete failure' in October 7 attacks as new details of security flaws emerge

Katy Perry

Katy Perry to become first pop star in space as she joins all-female crew on Blue Origin rocket

David Mencer, Israel's military spokesperson, has labelled the BBC a 'mouthpiece' for Hamas in an interview with LBC.

'How is the BBC now a mouthpiece for Hamas?', Israel hits out amid Gaza TV show controversy

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, is greeted by President Donald Trump as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Donald Trump will come to Britain for second state visit as he accepts personal invitation from King Charles

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

LIVE: 'Zelenskyy isn't ready for peace if US is involved', says Trump as White House meeting descends into chaos
Morgan Dorsett, 19, has been named as the victim of the dog attack in Bristol.

Woman, 19, savaged to death by 'XL Bully' in Bristol flat named

Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson outside Derby Crown Court

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson cleared of abusing wife

WhatsApp Icon on a Smartphone

WhatsApp goes down for thousands as users unable to send or receive messages

Chithra Vanmeeganathan died in crash involving a No 395 single-decker bus, a car, and other pedestrians.

Pictured: Woman, 46, who died in horror London bus crash

England's Jos Buttler, who has announced he will step down as England's white-ball captain after Saturday's clash with South Africa

Jos Buttler steps down as captain of England’s white-ball cricket team after Champions Trophy exit
Attackers broke into a man's home on Lipson Road, Plymouth, before covering him in acid in a savage assault.

Man doused in acid after savage attackers break into his Plymouth home - as thugs still at large
Omar Wilson, 31, repeatedly punched and kicked Mussie Imnetu outside a restaurant in west London last summer.

'Monster' who beat 'defenceless' top chef to death during Notting Hill Carnival jailed for 18 years

World News

See more World News

Deise Moura has been arrested on suspicion of killing her relatives with a poisonous Christmas cake

Woman accused of murder after 'Christmas cake poisoning' that killed three is found dead in prison cell

15 days ago

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Mystery deepens over British couple found dead in France as wife 'made appointments' before deaths

15 days ago

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attacks, block Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest calling for the release of all hostages

Hamas backs down over Israeli hostage deal threat amid fears ceasefire will collapse

15 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News