Pope Leo XIV welcomed in jubilant fashion at vigil attended by thousands of young Catholics

3 August 2025, 11:55

Pope Leo XIV greeting pilgrims.
Pope Leo XIV greeting pilgrims.

By Danielle Desouza

Hundreds of thousands of young Catholics cried and cheered as they celebrated Pope Leo XIV's attendance at an open-air prayer vigil outside Rome.

He arrived at the event in style on Saturday via a white military helicopter and then went on to greet attendees while smiling from his popemobile, to which many screamed "Viva il Papa" (Long live the Pope) excitedly while dressed in colourful t-shirts and waving national flags.

The vigil is part of the Jubilee of Youth 2025, which kicked off on Monday. It is a time of pilgrimage, reconciliation and spiritual renewal for young people and marks the pontiff’s first big encounter with the next generation of Catholics.

Organisers said more than 800,000 young pilgrims - possibly even 1 million - from 146 countries around the world assembled for the vigil.

The pope led a morning mass on Sunday also.

Pope Leo XIV holds a Mass with young people participating in the Youths Jubilee at the Tor Vergata field in Rome.
Pope Leo XIV holds a Mass with young people participating in the Youths Jubilee at the Tor Vergata field in Rome.

The atmosphere at the event turned solemn when the pope took to the stage, carrying a large wood cross.

"Dear young people, after walking, praying and sharing these days of grace of the Jubilee dedicated to you, we now gather together in the light of the advancing evening to keep vigil together," he told them.

The Jubilee of Youth comes nearly three months after the start of Leo’s papacy.

Victoria Perez, who carried a Spanish flag, could not contain her excitement at seeing "the pope up close".

Download the LBC app now. Picture: LBC

"It’s the first time I’m going to see him, and I can’t wait," the 21-year-old said in an article from The Guardian.

The pilgrimage is happening at a time under-30s navigate international conflict and climate change, with some young people travelling from war-torn areas such as Syria and Ukraine.

Organisers said there were at least 4,300 volunteers and more than 1,000 police watching over the vigil.

24 days ago

