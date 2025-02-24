Pope 'resumes some work' after 'slight improvement' in health as night-time prayers begin

Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican
Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The Pope has “resumed some work” after showing a “slight improvement” despite remaining in critical condition.

Pope Francis, who has double pneumonia and the early stages of kidney insufficiency, was awake and in good spirits on Monday. He is not in pain and is not receiving artificial nutrition, the Vatican said.

In a statement on Monday evening, the Vatican said: "The clinical conditions of the Holy Father, in their critical state, show a slight improvement.

"Even today there were no episodes of asthmatic respiratory crises; some laboratory tests improved.

"Monitoring of mild renal failure is not a cause for concern. Oxygen therapy continues, although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen percentage

Pope Francis
Picture: Getty

"The doctors, considering the complexity of the clinical picture, are prudently not releasing the prognosis yet. In the morning he received the Eucharist, while in the afternoon he resumed work activity.

"In the evening he called the Parish Priest of the Parish of Gaza to express his paternal closeness. Pope Francis thanks all the people of God who have gathered in these days to pray for his health."

At the Gemelli hospital, where Francis has been since February 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened, Bishop Claudio GiulioDori presided over an emotional, standing room-only Mass in the chapel named after John Paul.

Balloons have been left by faithful under the statue of Pope...
Picture: Getty

"We are very sorry. Pope Francis is a good pope, let's hope that he makes it. Let us hope," said a choked-up Filomena Ferraro, who was visiting a relative at the hospital on Monday.

Late on Sunday, doctors reported that Francis remained in a critical condition but that he had not experienced any further respiratory crises since Saturday.

Blood tests showed "early, slight kidney insufficiency" that was nevertheless under control.

Francis was receiving high flows of supplemental oxygen and, on Sunday, was alert, responsive and attended Mass.

Doctors have said Francis' condition is touch-and-go, given his age, fragility and pre-existing lung disease. They have warned that the main threat facing Francis is sepsis, a serious infection of the blood that can occur as a complication of pneumonia.

To date there has been no reference to any onset of sepsis in the medical updates provided by the Vatican.

At 10 days, the hospital stay now stands as Francis' longest as pope. He spent 10 days at Rome's Gemelli hospital in 2021 after he had 13 inches of his colon removed.

