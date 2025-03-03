Breaking News

Pope suffers 'two episodes of acute respiratory failure', Vatican says

By Henry Moore

The Pope suffered two episodes of acute respiratory failure today, the Vatican has said.

Pope Francis remains in a serious condition following the two incidents.

Francis, 88, again skipped his weekly noon blessing on Sunday to avoid even a brief public appearance.

Instead, the Vatican distributed a message from the Pope in which he thanked his doctors for their care and well-wishers for their prayers.

The Pontiff has suffered a series of medical setbacks over the last two weeks as millions across the globe fear for his life.

A statement read: "Today, the Holy Father presented two episodes of acute respiratory failure, caused by significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm.

"Two bronchoscopies were therefore performed with the need for aspiration of abundant secretions.

"In the afternoon, non-invasive mechanical ventilation was resumed.

"The Holy Father has always remained vigilant, oriented and collaborative.

"The prognosis remains reserved."

On Sunday, Francis shared a message with his followers and thanked them for their support.

"I feel in my heart the 'blessing' that is hidden within frailty, because it is precisely in these moments that we learn even more to trust in the Lord," Francis said in the text.

"At the same time, I thank God for giving me the opportunity to share in body and spirit the condition of so many sick and suffering people.

"I would like to thank you for the prayers, which rise up to the Lord from the hearts of so many faithful from many parts of the world: I feel all your affection and closeness and, at this particular time, I feel as if I am 'carried' and supported by all God's people."

Doctors on Saturday reported Francis was in a stable condition, with no mention of him being critical, and signalled once again continued improvement.

That upbeat assessment came a day after a respiratory crisis resulted in Francis being put on non-invasive mechanical ventilation.

The 88-year-old had a "good response" in his gas exchange levels even during the "long periods" he was off the ventilator mask, and only using high-flow supplemental oxygen, the Vatican said.

The Pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has lung disease and was admitted to Gemelli on February 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened and turned into a complex pneumonia in both lungs.