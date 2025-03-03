Breaking News

Pope suffers 'two episodes of acute respiratory failure', Vatican says

3 March 2025, 18:09 | Updated: 3 March 2025, 18:35

Pope Francis
Pope Francis. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The Pope suffered two episodes of acute respiratory failure today, the Vatican has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pope Francis remains in a serious condition following the two incidents.

Francis, 88, again skipped his weekly noon blessing on Sunday to avoid even a brief public appearance.

Instead, the Vatican distributed a message from the Pope in which he thanked his doctors for their care and well-wishers for their prayers.

The Pontiff has suffered a series of medical setbacks over the last two weeks as millions across the globe fear for his life.

Read more: 'America won't put up with this for much longer' - Trump hits out at Zelenskyy again

Balloons have been left by faithful under the statue of Pope...
Balloons have been left by faithful under the statue of Pope... Picture: Getty

A statement read: "Today, the Holy Father presented two episodes of acute respiratory failure, caused by significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm.

"Two bronchoscopies were therefore performed with the need for aspiration of abundant secretions.

"In the afternoon, non-invasive mechanical ventilation was resumed.

"The Holy Father has always remained vigilant, oriented and collaborative.

"The prognosis remains reserved."

On Sunday, Francis shared a message with his followers and thanked them for their support.

"I feel in my heart the 'blessing' that is hidden within frailty, because it is precisely in these moments that we learn even more to trust in the Lord," Francis said in the text.

"At the same time, I thank God for giving me the opportunity to share in body and spirit the condition of so many sick and suffering people.

"I would like to thank you for the prayers, which rise up to the Lord from the hearts of so many faithful from many parts of the world: I feel all your affection and closeness and, at this particular time, I feel as if I am 'carried' and supported by all God's people."

Doctors on Saturday reported Francis was in a stable condition, with no mention of him being critical, and signalled once again continued improvement.

That upbeat assessment came a day after a respiratory crisis resulted in Francis being put on non-invasive mechanical ventilation.

The 88-year-old had a "good response" in his gas exchange levels even during the "long periods" he was off the ventilator mask, and only using high-flow supplemental oxygen, the Vatican said.

The Pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has lung disease and was admitted to Gemelli on February 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened and turned into a complex pneumonia in both lungs.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying he 'does not want peace' after the Ukrainian president insisted that a peace deal was 'still very, very far away'.

'America won't put up with this for much longer' - Trump hits out at Zelenskyy again

Trump accused of making White House 'arm of the Kremlin' - as Zelenskyy insists peace deal 'is still very, very far away'

Trump accused of making White House an 'arm of the Kremlin' - as Zelenskyy says peace deal 'is still very far away'

A major Norwegian shipping company has refused to supply fuel to US warships.

Norwegian fuel giant refuses to fill US warships after Trump and JD Vance clashed with Zelenskyy

'Multiple casualties' after 'SUV' ploughs into crowd of people in German city

Two dead and 'multiple injured' after 'SUV' ploughs into crowd of people in German city

WEB SUMMIT QATAR 2025 - DAY THREE A general view of attendees at the TikTok stand during the third day of the Web Summit in Doha, Qatar, on February 25, 2025.

TikTok, Reddit and Imgur investigated by UK watchdog over child privacy concerns

Britain's King Charles III, left, meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, Monday March 3, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP, Pool)

King Charles meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Sandringham

Mr Farage said that Mr Zelenskyy was "rude" and "played it very badly".

Zelenskyy ‘bowled in’ and showed ‘no respect’ to Trump by not wearing a suit, says Farage

An army rescue team during the operation for trapped construction workers

Forty six construction workers found alive in metal containers after India avalanche

Britain and France are proposing a one-month truce between Russia and Ukraine

'One-month truce' proposed for Ukraine to protect air, sea and energy targets from Russian attack

Exclusive
Peace talks between the US and Ukraine at the White House descended into chaos

Zelenskyy prepared to return to US for 'constructive dialogue' after peace talks descend into chaos at White House

Exclusive
President Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy tells LBC Oval Office talks were 'open' but fears 'foes could take advantage' of them

Ms Damari said she had “embraced” the pain and scars and they were a mark of her freedom

British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari says her scars show ‘freedom’ after ‘Dr Hamas’ sewed her nerves together

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

Zelenskyy may have to quit for Ukraine peace talks to go ahead after Trump row, US House Speaker warns

Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers

Pope Francis 'thankful for support of all God's people' but remains too unwell for public appearance in hospital

MSC Levante, the ship said to have been hit

Russia 'strikes ship with ballistic missile' in Ukrainian Black Sea port amid claims it was carrying NATO weapons

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, centre, French President Emmanuel Macron, centre left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, centre right, attend a meeting with European leaders

'Once in a generation moment for our security': Starmer welcomes European leaders to London for Ukraine summit

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Government announced its plans to ban new leasehold flats and make commonhold the default tenure, in a bid to give homeowners greater control over their properties.

New leasehold flats set to be banned as centuries-old ‘feudal’ system to be abolished, Government says
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during a statement on Ukraine, in the House of Commons.

'Test of our times': Sir Keir Starmer says US 'vital' in securing peace in Ukraine - days after ugly Oval Office row
The attack took place on Seven Sisters Road

Teenage girls ‘surrounded man, 75, before they pushed, shoved, kicked and punched him to death', court hears
Artist Jack Vettriano pictured in 2008.

Internationally acclaimed Scottish artist Jack Vettriano found dead in France aged 73

Sophie Evans, mother-of-two, was found dead on July 5 last year at her home in Llanelli.

Man jailed for life for murdering son’s girlfriend after wrongly believing she was scamming him
Paddington Bear statue cut in half.

Two men charged after Paddington Bear statue cut in half and stolen from bench

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins at the Brit Awards after party

I’m A Celebrity’s Danny Jones filmed sharing 'drunken kiss' with Love Island star Maura Higgins at Brit Awards party
Emily Rose Browning, who was a teacher at Gladstone Primary School in Cardiff, has been described as “a kind, caring, beautiful young lady” by those who knew her.

Tributes pour in for ‘one of a kind’ young teacher who died suddenly aged just 24

World News

See more World News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kyiv 'not invited' to US-Russia peace negotiations

14 days ago

Marco Rubio - Benjamin Netenyahu meeting in Jerusalem

Netanyahu praises Trump's 'bold vision' for Gaza

15 days ago

Actress Kim Sae-ron attends 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards at Asia World-Expo on December 1, 2017 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

South Korean ‘Bloodhounds’ and ‘The Man from Nowhere’ star Kim Sae-ron found dead at 24

15 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News