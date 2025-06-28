Tens of thousands descend on Pride in Hungary, defying far-right PM Viktor Orban’s ban

Participants cross the Elisabeth Bridge during the Budapest Pride on June 28, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Tens of thousands of Hungarians have descended on Budapest to attend the pride march, in open defiance of far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban who banned the event.

The divisive leader warned that Hungarian authorities would fine attendees 500 euros, using facial recognition cameras to identify them and track them down.

It forms part of a larger pattern within Orban’s conservative government, who are trying to curb democratic freedoms ahead of a crucial election next year.

His administration has targeted the LGBTQ+ community specifically, banning the display and support of any material that endorses homosexuality to “protect children”.

But an estimated 180,000 to 200,000 people defied the ban, turning up to Budapest with pro-LGBTQ+ signs and flags, as well as placards mocking the prime minister.

The police announced that they would follow the regime’s orders and enforce the ban, but Budapest’s progressive mayor responded by making the march a separate municipal event, circumventing the government.

While Orban said he didn’t expect violent clashes between the police and marchers, he warned that attendees could face legal consequences.

Participants take selfies with a banner that shows Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban part in the Budapest Pride on June 28, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary. Picture: Getty

Participants in the Pride march wear masks depicting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, June 28, 2025. Picture: Alamy

"Of course, the police could break up such events, because they have the authority to do so, but Hungary is a civilised country, a civic society. We don't hurt each other," he told state radio on Friday, the day before the march.

"There will be legal consequences, but it cannot reach the level of physical abuse."

Organisers of the protest face a one-year prison sentence, and attendees could be fined up to 500 euros (£427), as part of the ban.

The mayor, Gergely Karácsony, described Pride as a symbol for the people’s unhappiness with the government, which is regularly criticised for undermining the rule of law and cracking down on democratic freedoms.

“The government is always fighting against an enemy against which they have to protect Hungarian people,” said Karácsony.

“This time, it is sexual minorities that are the target … we believe there should be no first and second class citizens, so we decided to stand by this event.”

Karácsony, he added: “Police have only one task tomorrow: to guarantee the safety and security of those gathered at the event.”More than 70 members of the European Parliament also joined the parade, highlighting a wider opposition to Orban across the EU.

Among them were Spanish Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun, Dutch Minister of Education Eppo Bruins, French government officials, mayors from major European capitals, former Belgian Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo, and former Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

The EU equalities commissioner Hadja Lahbib, who previously served as Belgium’s foreign minister, also joined the march.

After weeks of refusing to comment on the ban, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen expressed her support for the event just days before it was planned.

In a video statement on Wednesday, she said “I call on the Hungarian authorities to allow the Budapest Pride to go ahead.

“To the LGBTIQ+ community in Hungary and beyond: I will always be your ally.”

Orban responded quickly on social media, urging von der Leyen to “refrain from interfering in the law enforcement affairs of member states.”