Tens of thousands descend on Pride in Hungary, defying far-right PM Viktor Orban’s ban

28 June 2025, 22:17

Participants cross the Elisabeth Bridge during the Budapest Pride on June 28, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary.
Participants cross the Elisabeth Bridge during the Budapest Pride on June 28, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Tens of thousands of Hungarians have descended on Budapest to attend the pride march, in open defiance of far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban who banned the event.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The divisive leader warned that Hungarian authorities would fine attendees 500 euros, using facial recognition cameras to identify them and track them down.

It forms part of a larger pattern within Orban’s conservative government, who are trying to curb democratic freedoms ahead of a crucial election next year.

His administration has targeted the LGBTQ+ community specifically, banning the display and support of any material that endorses homosexuality to “protect children”.

But an estimated 180,000 to 200,000 people defied the ban, turning up to Budapest with pro-LGBTQ+ signs and flags, as well as placards mocking the prime minister.

Read more: Crowds chant 'death to America' as thousands line streets of Tehran for funeral of officials killed by Israel

Read more: Labour has 'moral imperative' to fix 'failing' welfare system, PM declares after benefits U-turn

The police announced that they would follow the regime’s orders and enforce the ban, but Budapest’s progressive mayor responded by making the march a separate municipal event, circumventing the government.

While Orban said he didn’t expect violent clashes between the police and marchers, he warned that attendees could face legal consequences.

Participants take selfies with a banner that shows Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban part in the Budapest Pride on June 28, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary.
Participants take selfies with a banner that shows Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban part in the Budapest Pride on June 28, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary. Picture: Getty
Participants in the Pride march wear masks depicting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Participants in the Pride march wear masks depicting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, June 28, 2025. Picture: Alamy

"Of course, the police could break up such events, because they have the authority to do so, but Hungary is a civilised country, a civic society. We don't hurt each other," he told state radio on Friday, the day before the march.

"There will be legal consequences, but it cannot reach the level of physical abuse."

Organisers of the protest face a one-year prison sentence, and attendees could be fined up to 500 euros (£427), as part of the ban.

The mayor, Gergely Karácsony, described Pride as a symbol for the people’s unhappiness with the government, which is regularly criticised for undermining the rule of law and cracking down on democratic freedoms.

“The government is always fighting against an enemy against which they have to protect Hungarian people,” said Karácsony.

“This time, it is sexual minorities that are the target … we believe there should be no first and second class citizens, so we decided to stand by this event.”

Karácsony, he added: “Police have only one task tomorrow: to guarantee the safety and security of those gathered at the event.”More than 70 members of the European Parliament also joined the parade, highlighting a wider opposition to Orban across the EU.

Among them were Spanish Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun, Dutch Minister of Education Eppo Bruins, French government officials, mayors from major European capitals, former Belgian Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo, and former Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

The EU equalities commissioner Hadja Lahbib, who previously served as Belgium’s foreign minister, also joined the march.

After weeks of refusing to comment on the ban, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen expressed her support for the event just days before it was planned.

In a video statement on Wednesday, she said “I call on the Hungarian authorities to allow the Budapest Pride to go ahead.

“To the LGBTIQ+ community in Hungary and beyond: I will always be your ally.”

Orban responded quickly on social media, urging von der Leyen to “refrain from interfering in the law enforcement affairs of member states.”

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

FRANCE-AVIATION-ACCIDENT

French army general and couple die in horror crash as plane smashes into residential area

State Funeral Held In Tehran For Military Commanders Killed By Israel

Crowds chant 'death to America' as thousands line streets of Tehran for funeral of officials killed by Israel

Residents gather after the Israeli army targets a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on June 27, 2025.

Israeli strikes kill at least 60 people in Gaza as Qatar hopes Iran ceasefire could pave way for peace

President Donald Trump speaks to the media on Friday in the briefing room of the White House in Washington.

Trump says he would 'absolutely' consider bombing Iran again

Sean Diddy Combs listens during opening statements on the first day of trial in Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Diddy's lawyer claims charges 'exaggerated' and calls Cassie relationship 'love story' in closing argument

People carry relief supplies from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

War crimes probe launched as Israeli soldiers are ‘being ordered to shoot at unarmed Palestinians’ waiting for aid

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, stands with Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, left, and Democratic Republic of the Congo's Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, right. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein).

Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda sign long-awaited peace deal in Washington

Israeli soldiers inspect the site struck by a direct missile strike launched from Iran in Tel Aviv this morning

Travel advice for Israel loosened in areas as final evacuation flight set for Sunday

Marius Borg Hoiby (l) and Matte-Marit (r). Oslo police have charged him with multiple counts including rape, sexual assault and bodily harm

Son of Norwegian Crown Princess facing rape and sexual assault charges

Cala Aguila beach, Majorca.

British tourist, 41, dies in Majorca beach resort after plunging from 16ft wall

Emergency personnel after an explosion in a bar in San Pedro del Pinatar

Brit, 56, among two killed in gas explosion at Spanish bar as 15 others injured

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine turns to watch a video of a bombing test of the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) used in the attack on the Iranian Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant

Pentagon releases bunker buster videos to prove strikes were a 'success' - after Iran accused Trump of 'exaggerating'

Kim Jong Un and his family watch a man go down one of the slides at the resort

Wish you were Korea...? Kim Jong Un unveils North Korea’s glitzy new beach resort in bid to woo tourists

SEYYED ALI HOSSEINI KHAMENEI Iranian politician and supreme leader in October 2024.

Iran 'delivered hand slap to America's face' as Khamenei reveals plans to cease cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Turkish influencer Nihal Candan passed away at the age of 30 after battling with anorexia. Picture: Instagram/nihalcandann

Reality star Nihal Candan dies at 30 following battle with anorexia

Large cruise ship docked in Flam fjord Norway.

Cruise passengers face tourist tax in popular European holiday hotspot

Latest News

See more Latest News

Activists stage a protest on the Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Protests and glamour collide at Bezos’ star-studded Venice wedding

Sainsbury's will be the latest supermarket to shed light on how its sales have fared in recent months as grocers battle to lure in squeezed shoppers amid rising food inflation.

Investors eye Sainsbury’s sales as grocers battle to lure in squeezed shoppers amid food inflation
Strictly Come Dancing Television Show Studio

Strictly star left ‘scared and helpless’ after London mugging

Chalkwell Park in Westcliff on Sea, Southend, Essex, UK. Southend on Sea Borough Council green space in an urban area. Sign at entrance

Girl, 7, killed after tree collapses in public park as another girl in critical condition

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie

Carrie Johnson opens up about 'brutal week' after being admitted to hospital with severe dehydration
Jessie J posted from hospital on Tuesday as she recovered from her mastectomy

Jessie J clarifies she is not cancer free after 'misunderstanding' over Instagram post

The flavoured ice lollies are popular treats for children

'Do Not Eat': Popular ice lollies recalled by major supermarkets

Josh van der Flier of the Lions runs the ball during the Super Rugby Tour Match between the Western Force and the British and Irish Lions.

British and Irish Lions smash Western Force but Tomos Williams suffers injury

World News

See more World News

Activist Greta Thunberg answers reporters as she arrives from Israel at Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Greta Thunberg speaks out after being 'interrogated' by Israeli authorities

18 days ago

The Red Cross says almost 160 paramedics are on the scene

'Horror beyond words’: Ex-student slaughters ten in Austrian school rampage before turning gun on himself

18 days ago

The Françoise Dolto secondary school in Nogent, eastern France

Student, 15, stabs female teaching assistant, 31, to death during bag search at French school

18 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News