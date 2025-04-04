Prince Andrew 'not surprised' his accuser shared shock post saying she had 'four days to live'

4 April 2025, 08:19 | Updated: 4 April 2025, 08:21

Friends of Prince Andrew say he's "unsurprised" Giuffre made the post
Friends of Prince Andrew say he's "unsurprised" Giuffre made the post. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Andrew is believed to be "unsurprised" that his accuser shared a post saying she had 'four days to live' following a car accident.

Ms Giuffre, 41, shared a shocking photo on Instagram showing her battered and bruised in a hospital bed after her car collided with a school bus.

She claimed the bus had been driving at 110km and left her with fatal kidney failure.

The post was intended for her private Facebook page, her family later said.

Police in Australia, where she now lives, said the only bus crash on their systems was not serious and resulted in no injuries.

A friend of Prince Andrew's has since claimed he is "unsurprised" by the post.

"There is no sense of satisfaction on the duke’s part at Giuffre’s disgrace," they told the Daily Beast.

"If anything it has brought back the sadness the entire family feel that this woman, who he always maintained was a fantasist, was allowed to ruin his life.

"The whole family are completely unsurprised that her alarmist post turned out to be a fabrication."

It comes after it emerged that Ms Giuffre was due to appear in court for allegedly breaching a family violence restraining order just days before claiming she had days to live.

A charge was lodged against her at the Magistrates Court in Joondalup, Western Australia, on March 14.

No plea was entered at the hearing and the matter is next listed for a hearing on April 9.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy

Ms Giuffre's PR Dini von Mueffling said this week: "Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital.

"She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending."

Her family released a similar statement on Tuesday, saying: "Virginia thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and support.

"She is overwhelmed with gratitude. Today she remains in serious condition while receiving medical care."

Local police confirmed that a 41-year-old woman had been involved in a car accident with a school bus last week. However, they said it was only a "minor collision".

Ms Giuffre previously alleged that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to the Duke of York when she was 17.

Prince Andrew has denied all claims but reached an out-of-court settlement with her in 2022.

The settlement included a statement in which he expressed regret for his association with Epstein but contained no admission of liability or apology.

