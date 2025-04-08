Lady Victoria Hervey claims Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre's credibility 'destroyed' following hospital release

8 April 2025, 06:58

Lady Victoria Hervey claims Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre's credibility 'destroyed' following hospital release
Lady Victoria Hervey claims Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre's credibility 'destroyed' following hospital release. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

Prince Andrew's former lover has claimed the credibility of accuser Virginia Giuffre has been 'destroyed' after she was released from hospital following dramatic claims that she had 'days to live'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Giuffre was travelling in a white hatchback when it had what police described as a “minor collision” with a school bus.

However, following the incident, Ms Giuffre, 41, shared a shocking photo on Instagram showing her lying in a hospital bed, as she claimed the bus had been driving at 110km and left her with fatal kidney failure.

However, recent days have seen Epstein's victim reportedly released from hospital.

Now, 48-year-old aristocrat Lady Hervey has claimed she has been 'vindicated' after hitting out at Giuffre over her injuries.

She had previously suggested Epstein's victim had fabricated details about her reported 'life threatening condition'.

Posting to Instagram, Lady Hervey posted an image of herself smiling with the caption: "What is Karma" - signing off the post with "#KARMA".

Accompanied by the soundtrack of Europe's 1986 hit 'The Final Countdown' - an apparent mocking of Giuffre's claim she had days to live.

Read more: Jeffrey Epstein victim and Prince Andrew accuser issues fresh statement after being given 'four days to live'

Read more: King Charles health update after hospital stay due to cancer treatment side-effects

Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live' by doctors
Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live' by doctors. Picture: Instagram

The caption read: "It’s like this universal rule that what goes around comes around, and it’s hard to argue with the idea that someone who’s caused a lot of harm might eventually face the music.

"The way I see it, the universe has this slow but steady way of balancing things out. It might not happen right away-sometimes it takes way longer than we’d like-but those choices? They’ve got a way of catching up.

"When the truth finally closes in, it’s rarely a pretty sight. Think about it: lies unravel, secrets spill out, and suddenly that person’s left dealing with the mess they made.

"Whether it’s in this life—like some dramatic fallout-or something that hits them beyond, the weight of what they’ve done sticks around. You can dodge it for a while, sure, but forever? No.

"It’s like karma’s got a long memory and a knack for showing up just when you think you’re in the clear.

Adding: "#KARMA"

Following the accident, the woman who was driving Virginia Giuffre at the time of the collision over claims the crash had left her with just “days to live.”

Cheryl Sassela, 71, was driving Giuffre’s white hatchback when it had what police described as a “minor collision” with a school bus.

Ms Sassela has claimed the collision was a simple misunderstanding and everything has been sorted out.

“I'm not covering for her. I'm not implicated in a cover up,” she told the MailOnline.

She described the incident as a misunderstanding and added: “I'm sure Virginia will release a statement soon to clear it all up.”

Ms Sassel helps look after Giuffre’s 40-acre weekend retreat in Australia.

Yesterday, it came to light Giuffre was due to appear in court for allegedly breaching a family violence restraining order just days before claiming she had days to live following a bus crash.

A charge was lodged against her at the Magistrates Court in Joondalup, Western Australia, on March 14.

No plea was entered at the hearing and the matter is next listed for a hearing on April 9.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre
Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre. Picture: Alamy

Her estranged husband Robert, 49, is also facing separate charges.

Mr Giuffre was charged with inadequate storage for guns in February of this year as well as reckless driving exceeding the speed limit by 45km in September last year.

He had been fined $1,200 and lost his licence for six months for the reckless driving charge.

Ms Giuffre, 41, sparked concerns when she posted a 'battered and bruised' photo, claiming she was dying and had four days to live after being hit by a school bus. The picture appeared to have been taken from a hospital ved.

However police said they only had record of a ‘minor’ crash.

A statement was issued on her behalf yesterday that said: “Virginia thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and support. She is overwhelmed with gratitude. 

“Today she remains in serious condition while receiving medical care. On March 24, in rural Western Australia a school bus hit the car in which she was riding. 

“The police were called but said that there was no one available to come to the scene. 

“They asked if anyone was injured and suggested that if they were, they should make their way to the hospital. 

“The school bus driver had a bus full of distraught children and left the scene to get them back, saying he would file a police report, which he did later. 

“Virginia was banged up and bruised and returned home. Virginia's condition worsened and she was admitted to the hospital. 

“Concerning her Instagram post, Virginia thought that she had posted on her private Facebook page.

“Virginia and her family thank everyone for their concern.”

The full caption on her 'accidental' post read: “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won't bore any one with the details but I think it's important to note that when a school bus driver comes at your driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what the say about wished. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it's still going to be s**t at the end of the day. 

“Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia.”

A previous Instagram post by Ms Giuffre on March 22 included the caption: "My beautiful babies have no clue how much I love them and they're being poisoned with lies. I miss them so very much.

"I have been through hell & back in my 41 years but this is incredibly hurting me worse than anything else. Hurt me, abuse me but don't take my babies."

Ms Giuffre had recently been living with her children and estranged husband Robert in the suburb of North Perth, Australia. Recent reports suggest the couple have split after 22 years of marriage.

Ms Giuffre alleged that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to the Duke of York when she was 17.

Prince Andrew has denied all claims but reached an out-of-court settlement with her in 2022.

The settlement included a statement in which he expressed regret for his association with Epstein but contained no admission of liability or apology.

