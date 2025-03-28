Putin vows to 'finish off' Ukraine and mocks size of British army after 'reassurance force' announced

28 March 2025, 11:12 | Updated: 28 March 2025, 13:12

Putin has vowed to 'finish off' Ukraine.
Putin has vowed to 'finish off' Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Vladimir Putin has vowed to "finish off" Ukraine and mocked the size of the British army after a "reassurance force" was announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Putin made the remarks while aboard a new nuclear submarine during a visit to an Arctic naval base on Thursday.

He claimed Russian forces have the "strategic initiative" along the Ukrainian front line and had reason to believe his army would "finish them off".

He also reaffirmed his claim that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose term expired last year, lacks the legitimacy to sign a peace deal.

Any agreement that is signed with the current Ukrainian government could be challenged by its successors, he said, adding that new elections could be held under external governance.

Read more: Putin warns of Arctic war if US takes Greenland as Britain and France to send 'reassurance force' to Ukraine

Read more: Who could replace Putin: the bear-catching bodyguard, the ex-FSB chief or the 'Viceroy of the Donbas'?

Putin visits the Atomflot, a service base for nuclear-powered fleet, in Murmansk, Russia.
Putin visits the Atomflot, a service base for nuclear-powered fleet, in Murmansk, Russia. Picture: Alamy
Putin attends a ceremonial ship launching for the nuclear-powered submarine Perm at the Atomflot
Putin attends a ceremonial ship launching for the nuclear-powered submarine Perm at the Atomflot. Picture: Alamy

"Not long ago I said we'd grind [Ukraine] down - now it looks like we'll finish them off," Putin told submariners.

He went on to say: "[Britain] is jumping on us, behaving aggressively... but their economy is, I think, in the ninth or tenth place in the world.

"Hence the armed forces - what is it, 170,000 or 180,000? That's all the armed forces of the UK!"

Putin speaks with crew members of the nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk
Putin speaks with crew members of the nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk. Picture: Alamy
Putin speaks with crew members of the nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk at the Atomflot
Putin speaks with crew members of the nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk at the Atomflot. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Britain and France confirmed on Thursday that they are drawing up plans to send a "reassurance force" to Ukraine and will soon send military chiefs to the country to determine the scheme’s viability.

The British-French delegation heading to Ukraine will also be joined by a team from Germany, with Starmer saying Britain is "ready" to to come up with an "operational" deal.

"We will be ready to operationalise a peace deal whenever its precise shape turns out to be, and we will work together to ensure Ukraine’s security so it can defend and deter against the future," Starmer said.

However, not all European allies of Ukraine agree on the proposed deployment of an armed force in the country.

"It is not unanimous," French President Emmanuel Macron said. "We do not need unanimity to achieve it."

Macron went on to say: "There will be a reassurance force with several European countries that will deploy."

French President Emmanuel Macron Hosts 'Coalition Of The Willing' Summit In Support Of Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron Hosts 'Coalition Of The Willing' Summit In Support Of Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Putin previously issued a stark warning to Nato countries too, declaring that Russia is ready to protect its land in the arctic if Donald Trump goes ahead with his plan to purchase Greenland.

"It would be a grave mistake to think that this is just some eccentric talk of the new American administration, nothing of the kind," he said.

He added that the US had previously drawn up plans to take Greenland in the nineteenth century, but these were abandoned.

"Those plans have deep historic roots and it is obvious that the US will continue to promote their geopolitical, military and economic interests in the Arctic.

"As for Greenland, I think that this is an issue that concerns two states and has nothing to do with us.

"However, we are concerned by the fact that the Nato countries increasingly identify the far north as a foothold for possible conflicts."

Donald Trump has insisted the United States will take over Greenland, which is currently controlled by Denmark while having its own government, since entering office in January.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Over 10,000 are feared to have died in the Myanmar earthquake

Over 10,000 feared dead in Myanmar earthquake as shockwaves collapse skyscraper 800 miles away in Bangkok

The earthquake has proved devastating

Moment terrified swimmers trapped in rooftop pool as massive earthquake sends water cascading down to street

Usha Vance

Usha Vance hit with fresh humiliation as Greenland residents refuse to meet her during solo trip

A skyscraper collapsed as the earthquake hit

Huge 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar sparks panic in Bangkok 800 miles away as dozens trapped after tower collapses

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are set to get married in Venice

Jeff Bezos to hold star-studded 'wedding of the century' in Venice with city's 'entire fleet of water taxis booked out'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

Boats search for survivors after a tourist submarine sank in the popular Egyptian Red Sea destination of Hurghada, Egypt

Tourist submarine accident in Egypt: What we know so far as 6 confirmed dead

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

French prosecutors seek seven-year prison sentence for ex-PM Sarkozy over alleged links to Gaddafi

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) escorts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky out of the British embassy after a meeting on the sideline of a summit.

Putin warns of Arctic war if US takes Greenland as Britain and France to send 'reassurance force' to Ukraine

The babysitter got into an "altercation" with the man.

Babysitter checking for monsters under child's bed finds man hiding there

Michael Schumacher of Germany and Ferrari talks to the media.

Michael Schumacher 'can't communicate verbally' as F1 legend's condition 'worsens'

Dozens of people loaded with groceries wait to pay at a supermarket on a day marked by queues of people eager to stockpile food and other products

Stockpile 72 hours of food amid fears of war, EU warns its 450million citizens

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) escorts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky out of the British embassy after a meeting on the sideline of a summit.

Britain and France to send 'reassurance force' to Ukraine after latest peace talks

Police officers stand in the area where five people were wounded during a stabbing attack near the central Dam Square in Amsterdam

Tourists among five injured in knife attack in popular tourist hotspot in Amsterdam

Scars found on the skull recovered last March were 'suggestive of violent facial trauma'

Detectives reveal horrific details surrounding murder of French toddler who vanished in remote Alpine village

Latest News

See more Latest News

Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Nasen Saadi, 21, has been jailed for at least 39-years following a murder charge.

Criminology student jailed for life for murder of personal trainer on Bournemouth beach

Marcin Majerkiewicz (left) has been found guilty of the murder of Stuart Everett (right)

Man, 42, jailed for life for murder and dismemberment of pensioner whose body parts were dumped across Salford
King Charles waved at members of the public as he was driven to Buckingham Palace

King Charles seen in public for the first time since hospital visit after 'suffering side-effects' of cancer treatment
c

Lucky Brit set to scoop UK's biggest ever jackpot with £202 million EuroMillions draw tonight
Angela Rayner

Angela Rayner's own staff to strike after being told to come into the office more often

LBC Presenter Nick Ferrari visits Cromwell Hospital in West London.

Nick Ferrari shares his experience getting tested for prostate cancer amid calls for UK to ramp up routine screening
Dame Esther Rantzen and her daughter Rebecca Wilcox

Dame Esther Rantzen's daughter gives heartbreaking update on national treasure's terminal cancer diagnosis

World News

See more World News

Fuel reservoirs fire following a Russian drone attack near Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Shtekel)

Russian missiles strike Kyiv hours after Ukraine agrees to ceasefire deal

16 days ago

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Hosts Reception At Downing Street To Celebrate International Women's Day

Keir Starmer hails 'remarkable breakthrough' in talks between Ukraine and US as 30-day ceasefire agreed

16 days ago

Yuriy Sak

'Time for Trump to play his cards': Ukrainian official 'optimistic' about peace but warns 'Russia can't be trusted'

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News