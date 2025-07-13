Putin hit squad ‘eliminated’ after broad daylight murder of top Ukrainian special forces chief

Colonel Ivan Voronich, head of an SBU intelligence Special Operations Centre, was shot dead by a silenced pistol in Kyiv on Thursday. Picture: SUB, Reuters

By Henry Moore

Ukraine says it has killed two Russian FSB agents suspected of assassinating one of the country’s top special operations chiefs as part of a so-called “Putin hit squad.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Colonel Ivan Voronich, head of an SBU intelligence Special Operations Centre, was shot dead by a silenced pistol in Kyiv on Thursday.

He was murdered as he exited a residential block of flats and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people, a man and a woman, were pictured fleeing the scene, with the woman later being named as Narmin Guliyeva, 34.

The man is yet to be identified.

Ukrainian intelligence officer accused of sabotage attacks in Russia shot dead in Kyiv

Today, Ukraine’s special forces revealed the pair, believed to be part of a hit squad sent to Ukraine by the Kremlin, have been eliminated.

The SBU said: "This morning, a special operation was conducted, during which members of the agent-combat group of the FSB of the Russian Federation began to resist, so they were eliminated.

"The murder of the Ukrainian defender was committed by two people - a man and a woman.

"Their supervisor ordered them to monitor the SBU officer, establish his daily schedule and routes.

"Later, the [Russian] handed over the coordinates of the cache to the killers, where there was a pistol with a silencer."

The Lieutenant General and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine added: "This morning, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out the detention of an agent-combat group of the Russian FSB, who had been routed to Ukraine in advance, and three days ago committed the murder of SBU officer Colonel Ivan Voronych, our brave comrade.

“As a result of covert investigative and active counterintelligence operations, the enemy hideout was located, and this morning, active measures were taken to detain them.”

Colonel Ivan Voronich is believed to have played a key role in planning covert missions targeting the Russian military and Vladimir Putin himself.

In the wake of his death, Kremin figures bragged about eliminating a key member of Ukraine’s special operations.

Putin reportedly ordered his assassination after Ukraine destroyed a £5.2billion worth of Russian spy planes as part of Operation Spiderweb in June.