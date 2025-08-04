Putin 'ready to meet Zelenskyy' as Russia faces growing pressure to agree Ukraine ceasefire

By Henry Moore

Vladimir Putin is ready to meet Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Kremlin has said.

The Russian leader will meet Mr Zelenskyy "after preparatory work is done at the expert level,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

It comes after Putin rejected a slew of opportunities to sit down with Mr Zelenskyy and discuss a possible ceasefire in Ukraine.

Mr Peskov’s comments come as Putin faces growing pressure from US President Donald Trump to end his war.

Speaking last week, Mr Trump warned Russia would face fresh sanctions in a matter of days if a ceasefire cannot be agreed by August 8.

Speaking from the Turnberry golf course in Scotland, Mr Trump told reporters: "I'm going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today.

"There's no reason for waiting... we just don't see any progress being made.

"I’m not really interested in talking anymore."

He described Vladimir Putin’s war as the "one deal we keep losing.”

"It would be sanctions and maybe tariffs, secondary tariffs.

"I don't want to do that to Russia, I love the Russian people, they're great people.

“We’ve got 7,000 Russians or Ukrainians dying every week, he’s [Putin] gotta make a deal.”

Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot near Russia's Black Sea on Saturday sparked a major fire, Russian officials have said.

More than 120 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, sparked after debris from a downed drone struck a fuel tank, Krasnodar regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram on Sunday.

Videos on social media appear to show huge pillars of smoke billowing above the oil depot.

Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, temporarily stopped flights at Sochi's airport.

Further north, authorities in the Voronezh region reported four people were injured in another Ukrainian drone strike.