Putin's peace terms are for NATO to stop arming Ukraine and an end to mass mobilisation, ex-Kremlin adviser says

13 March 2025, 19:18

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Vladimir Putin's ceasefire conditions are for Western countries to stop arming Ukraine and for Kyiv to stop arming its mass military mobilisation programme, a former Kremlin adviser has said.

Sergei Markov, a former adviser to the Russian president, told LBC's Andrew Marr that the conditions would be "simple" in themselves, but "difficult" to accept for the US and Ukraine.

It comes after the Russian president told reporters that he accepted the idea of peace in principle, but there were "nuances" to be ironed out.

Many Western observers have interpreted this as an attempt to equivocate on the US' peace proposal and not reject it outright. US envoy Steve Witkoff is in Moscow for a meeting with Mr Putin to discuss the deal.

The Russian leader said "the idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it", but at a press conference in Moscow he added that "there are issues that we need to discuss, and I think that we need to discuss it with our American colleagues and partners".

Sergei Markov
Sergei Markov. Picture: Alamy

He did not specify these issues, although some have interpreted them as a rejection of the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. Ukrainian government sources told local media that joining NATO or the EU must remain on the agenda in negotiations.

Mr Markov, now a political scientist at Moscow State University, told Andrew: "Vladimir Putin wants to prevent the collapse of the ceasefire... That's why... embargo for weaponry to Ukrainian army and stopping of mass mobilisation to Ukrainian army [are Mr Putin's main conditions]".

Also on Thursday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said a peace deal in Ukraine is needed to ensure the Russian president's war does not maintain a "choke hold" on Europe.

Downing Street made clear the UK supported Donald Trump's warnings of "very bad" financial consequences for Moscow if Mr Putin failed to co-operate with peace talks.

Talks between the US and Ukraine on Tuesday produced the idea of a 30-day truce, with the US president sending envoy Mr Witkoff to Moscow to discuss the plans with the Kremlin.

Mr Putin and his allies have suggested Ukraine wants the ceasefire to allow its forces to regroup and rearm at a time when they are on the back foot and being forced out of the Kursk region after their incursion into Russian territory.

Sir Keir stressed the need for a lasting peace which would deter Mr Putin from attempting to conquer his neighbour again.

He said: "I profoundly believe that if we don't secure a just peace and a lasting peace, then that insecurity, which we've already felt, will continue.

"And that means, here, higher prices, higher bills, the cost-of-living crisis going on for even longer - if you like, a choke hold on our future, which will be much, much harder for us to tackle.

"We know some basics: Putin's appetite for conflict and for chaos is already there, and it will only grow.

"And Russia is already menacing our skies, our waters, our streets and our national security."

He said any peace deal would have to allow Ukraine to be "sovereign and secure".

