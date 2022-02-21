Putin to recognise rebel regions in eastern Ukraine - as PM warns of ‘ill omen’

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is to recognise breakaway regions of Ukraine, the Kremlin said
By Asher McShane

Vladimir Putin has said Russia intends to recognise the independence of two breakaway areas of Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

A Kremlin statement said Putin had told the French and German leaders he intended to sign a decree recognising the Donetsk and Luhansk areas as independent states.

In a key speech this evening Putin blamed Nato and the US, saying they have turned Ukraine into a “theatre of war”.

Boris Johnson said at a press conference this evening that he considers the move an "ill omen" for the region amid heightened concerns of a Russian invasion.

He said that recognising the self-declared republics in eastern Ukraine would be "plainly in breach of international law".

"It's a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine," Mr Johnson said.

"It is a repudiation of the Minsk process and the Minsk agreements and I think it's a very ill omen and a very dark sign."

The announcement from Russia fuels Western fears that an invasion could come at any moment, with skirmishes in eastern areas of the country used as a pretext for an attack.

Mr Johnson said the UK and allies will discuss the potential implementation of sanctions against Russia.

"They will be triggered the first toecap of a Russian incursion or a Russian invasion.

"Plainly what has happened is extremely bad news and we will be urgently talking to our friends and allies all of whom are jointly signed up with us in this package of sanctions.

"It is becoming clear that we are going to need to start applying as much pressure as we possibly can. It is hard to see how this situation improves."

Mr Putin's statement follows televised appeals by separatist leaders.

They pleaded with Mr Putin to recognise them as independent states and sign friendship treaties envisaging military aid to protect them from what they described as the ongoing Ukrainian military offensive.

Ukrainian authorities have denied launching any offensive and have accused Russia of provocation amid intensified shelling along the line of contact.

The Kremlin initially signalled its reluctance to make the move that would effectively shatter a 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine that marked a major diplomatic coup for Moscow, requiring Ukrainian authorities to offer broad self-rule to the rebel regions.

However, Mr Putin argued on Monday that Ukrainian authorities have shown no appetite for implementing the deal.

The US and Russian presidents have tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch effort to stave off a possible invasion of Ukraine.

If Russia invades, as the US claims Moscow has already decided to do, the meeting will not happen.

However, the prospect of a face-to-face summit resuscitated hopes that diplomacy could prevent a devastating conflict, which would result in massive casualties and huge economic damage across Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy.

Russia has massed an estimated 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine, a western-looking democracy that has defied Moscow's attempts to pull it back into its orbit.

Even as diplomatic efforts inched forward, potential flashpoints multiplied. Fighting escalated in eastern Ukraine, Russia said it had fended off an "incursion" from Ukraine - which Ukrainians officials denied - and the Kremlin also decided to prolong military exercises taking place in Belarus.

Moscow denies it has any plans to attack, but wants Western guarantees that Nato will not allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members.

It has also demanded the alliance halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe - demands flatly rejected by the West.

With the prospect of war looming, French president Emmanuel Macron scrambled to broker a meeting between US counterpart Joe Biden and Mr Putin.

Mr Macron's office said both leaders had "accepted the principle of such a summit", to be followed by a broader meeting that would include other "relevant stakeholders to discuss security and strategic stability in Europe".

The language from Moscow and Washington was more cautious, but neither side denied a meeting is under discussion.

