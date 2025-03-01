Exclusive

‘Putin is the only winner of Trump-Zelenskyy row’, Ukrainian MP tells LBC after White House meltdown

By Kit Heren

A Ukrainian MP has warned that Russia is the only one to benefit from the astonishing argument between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

Oleksiy Goncharenko told LBC's Matthew Wright that the meeting was "catastrophic" for Ukraine because it may embolden the Kremlin.

Friday's meeting descended into chaos as Mr Trump claimed that Mr Zelenskyy was "gambling with World War Three".

The Ukrainian president left early and did not agree a deal to sign over mineral rights to the US in exchange for ongoing support.

Mr Goncharenko, an independent deputy for the Odesa region, said the meeting was a "disaster".

Vice President JD Vance, right, speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, as President Donald Trump, center, listens in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov). Picture: Alamy

Unfortunately, it looked like all people there were more speaking about their ego than about what's really going on.

"I mean, we are dying here in Ukraine every day. And we need this cooperation with the United States, and we want to cooperate with the United States and not to argue with the United States.

"It was not Ukraine, it was not the United States who won yesterday, it was Putin. The only one person in the world who is extremely happy right now is Putin.

"When Putin is happy, it means all other normal people should be super concerned. And it is very bad. It is bad for the United States, too, but for Ukraine, it can be catastrophic. Catastrophic."

Mr Zelenskyy has refused to apologise, while Mr Trump has said he should come back when he is ready for peace.

Mr Goncharenko said there was a way back diplomatically - but a go-between was needed now, possibly Keir Starmer or Emmanuel Macron.

"We need somebody in between, at least for some time. But you can't lose the United States. I mean, I am very happy to see all this support and tweets and statements from European leaders.

"The problem is you can't intercept Russian missile with a statement from X. You can't stop Russian tank with a statement... or some wording. We need weapons, we need intelligence, and huge part of it we receive from the United States."

In an unprecedented series of exchanges in the Oval Office, the US president, his vice president JD Vance and Mr Zelensky all spoke over one another in raised voices.

"You're gambling with millions of people ... You're gambling with World War Three," Mr Trump said.

Mr Zelensky warned the US would "feel it in the future" if it did not continue to support Ukraine.

"Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem," Mr Trump hit back.

Mr Vance questioned why Mr Zelensky had not said thank you for US military aid during the meeting.

The vice president was also heard to say to the Ukrainian leader: "Mr President, with respect, I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media.

"Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for bringing an end to this conflict."

Mr Zelenskyy left the White House earlier than planned, putting on hold plans for he and Mr Trump to sign the minerals deal.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Picture: Alamy

A news conference featuring the two leaders was also cancelled.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said his Ukrainian counterpart was "not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations".

But in a sign that Mr Trump is open to further discussions with the Ukrainian leader, he added: "He can come back when he is ready for peace."

Mr Zelensky meanwhile thanked the president on X following the meeting.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you (Mr Trump), Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that," he said.

As he boarded a plane for Florida, Mr Trump later suggested Mr Zelensky wanted to return to the White House for further talks.

"He wants to come back right now, but I can't do that," the US president said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, departs after a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

He also said their meeting "didn't work out exactly great", adding the Ukrainian leader wanted to "fight, fight, fight" while the US was "looking to end this death".

Sir Keir will host a gathering of European leaders at Downing Street on Sunday, which Mr Zelensky is expected to attend.

They will discuss the next steps in planning for security guarantees if a Ukraine peace deal is reached - something the Prime Minister believes will have to involve the US.

The leaders will consider how to strengthen Ukraine's current position, with military support and increased economic pressure on Russia.

The UK wants US military assets to provide surveillance, intelligence and - potentially - warplanes providing air cover to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching another bid to conquer his neighbour.