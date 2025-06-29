Raging wildfires in Turkey causes airport shutdown as hundreds evacuated

Flames rise from forest area after a wildfire broke out in Seferihisar district, Izmir, Turkiye on June 29, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Alice Brooker

Travel chaos has ensued in a holiday hotspot in Turkey after wild fires ripped through a tourist area with hundreds are evacuated.

An uncontrolled blaze has sparked panic in the tourist resort of Foça, İzmir, with an unidentified male arrested for arson, according to reports.

The suspect is accused of starting the fire with gasoline by allegedly setting his own house alight.

Airport activity has ground to a halt with flights now suspended at İzmir Adnan Menderes Airport following the raging wildfires.

Turkey's Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said a resident was accused of "causing a forest fire intentionally".

The fires engulfed a forest, and, fanned by strong winds, tore through neighbourhoods.

Aftermath of the forest fire in Izmir. Picture: Getty

Ongoing extinguishing efforts have prevented planes from taking off or landing at the airport as of 4pm local time.

Flights scheduled to land at İzmir were reportedly diverted amid the travel mayhem, while hundreds have been left stranded following the major disruption, according to The Sun.

Planes were also seen dumping large supplies of water over fiery infernos in order to combat the blazes.

Meanwhile, local residents have watched as their homes were up in flames and forestry continued to burn.

Aftermath photos showed scorched cars and buildings while firefighters worked to fight the flames.

Forest fire breaks out between Menderes and Seferihisar in Izmir. Picture: Getty

Firefighters have reportedly spent 22 hours fighting the vicious blaze across İzmir, with the operation involving 625 personnel, six helicopters, 46 fire engines, 9 bulldozers, and 13 water supply vehicles.

Hundreds were evacuated from their houses - with 550 residents forced out of some 175 homes in Ilıpınar, Foça, encompassing a total two neighbourhoods and four villages.

Four firefighters were also affected by smoke poisoning, two of whom were hospitalised.

The governor of the province, Süleyman Elban, cautioned the population to exercise extreme caution in the next few days, saying that low humidity and high temperatures would aggravate the risk of more fires.

Mr Elban said: "We expect the next four or five days to be very hot, with strong winds and low humidity. These conditions are perfect for a fire.

"Everyone's life is at stake. We must all be extremely cautious."