Reality star Nihal Candan dies at 30 following battle with anorexia

By Danielle Desouza

Turkish influencer Nihal Candan has died at the age of 30 following a long-running battle with anorexia.

At the time of her passing the star was reported to weigh just 23kg, with her death on June 21 confirmed by her sister.

It has been reported that she has lost close to 40kg over the past two years.

During her time in hospital, which saw her turn 30, doctors said her heart stopped working and she could not be revived.

Taking to Nihal's instagram, which boasts over 900,000 followers, fans and friends alike paid their respects to the star.

"Rest in peace my dear Nihal," one person wrote.

Another commented: "I'm so sad."

The Federation of Women's Association of Turkey also posted a statement to X on the star's passing about the pressure women face to look a certain way.

“Nihal Candan’s death due to anorexia nervosa once again reveals that the pressures and impositions placed on women’s bodies by society can reach deadly levels," it posted.

“Aesthetic norms, the fantasy of the perfect body constantly reproduced by the media, and the feeling of ‘having to be beautiful’ push women to take life-threatening risks, while TV programs and competitions objectify them."

In 2014, Nihal starred on Turkish reality TV shows Bu Tarz Benim and Survivor, which helped her forge a career in the beauty and fashion sectors and launch Nihal Candan Beauty Center.

In 2023, Nihal and her sister Bahar were arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering.

During her time in prison, Nihal developed a serious eating disorder, which resulted in her being released from prison early over health concerns.