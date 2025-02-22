Release of 602 Palestinian prisoners delayed due to 'assaults' say Hamas, amid 'violations' of ceasefire agreement

Hamas fighters stand in formation as they prepare for the ceremony of Israeli hostages hand over to the Red Cross in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hamas has claimed the release of 602 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel is being delayed by 'assaults' to captives.

The group claimed on Saturday that Israel had "violated" the ceasefire agreement by "assaulting" prisoners, as well as by switching out prisoners names from the agreed list.

It comes as six Israeli hostages - Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem Tov, Tal Shoham, Omer Wenkert, Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengisto - were released by Hamas on Saturday morning.

A media official for Hamas said that 445 prisoners who were arrested in Gaza after 7 October will be released, in addition to 41 people from the Shalit deal.

"The occupation is trying to manipulate some of the names and prisoners scheduled to be released," they said.

"We confirm our readiness to release all prisoners in exchange for all Palestinian prisoners."

Israeli hostages, Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem and Omer Wenkert, are escorted by Hamas fighter before being handed over to the Red Cross in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Abu Samra). Picture: Alamy

It's reported that six prisoners set to be freed chose not to be released from jail in protest, insisting Palestinians should remain in Gaza and not face deportation from what they see as their land.

The Red Cross are said to have conducted pre-departure interviews with the detainees to check their medical condition.

Prisoners are also thought to have been allowed to contact family members to confirm their release.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Society, the office overseeing the imprisonment of Palestinians, has given a breakdown of those set to be release.

People wave as a military helicopter carrying two Israeli freed hostages Omer Shem Tov and Eliya Cohen, arrives at Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after they were released by Hamas. Picture: Alamy

They include:

445 arrested in Gaza after 7 October

43 from the West Bank and Jerusalem

11 arrested in Gaza before 7 October

97 deportees

24 women and children from Gaza

It follows the release of Tal Shoham, 40, who was the first hostage to emerge from a vehicle in Rafah on Saturday.

Flanked by Hamas fighters, Avera Mengisto, 38, emerged from the vehicle moments after.

A second handover ceremony took place hours later in Nuseirat, central Gaza, where three more hostages - Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert - were released.

Hisham al Sayed, the only Arab-Israeli hostage, was released behind closed doors by Hamas later in the morning, with the group saying it was "out of respect for Palestinian citizens of Israel".