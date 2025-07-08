Residents urged to stay indoors and flights grounded as major wildfire breaks out near Marseille

8 July 2025, 16:05

People look on near the Plage des Corbieres, on the outskirts of Marseille, southern France on July 8, 2025
People look on near the Plage des Corbieres, on the outskirts of Marseille, southern France on July 8, 2025. Picture: CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP

By Rebecca Henrys

Residents in Marseille have been urged to remain indoors and flights have been grounded as a wildfire rages in the area.

Strong winds are fanning the flames of the wildfire that is currently raging on the outskirts of the French city near the town of Les Pennes-Mirabeau.

The local fire service has said that more than 160 firefighters are currently tackling the blaze of around 30 hectares as it creeps closer to France's second largest city.

Benoît Payan, Mayor of Marseille, said: "The violent fire declared in Pennes-Mirabeau is now at the gates of Marseille.

"I ask all Marseillais to be extremely vigilant and to limit their movements as much as possible to make way for emergency services, particularly in the north of the city."

People look on near the Plage des Corbieres, on the outskirts of Marseille, southern France on July 8, 2025, as a smoke from a wildfire rages in the background.
People look on near the Plage des Corbieres, on the outskirts of Marseille, southern France on July 8, 2025, as a smoke from a wildfire rages in the background. Picture: CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP

Marseille Provence Airport has issued a statement saying that all take-offs and landings have been suspended until further notice due to the fires.

The official X account for the Bouches-du-Rhône and the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region told residents to "close shutters, doors, keep your property clear for emergency services, and do not travel on the roads."

Bus services and highways have been closed as the fire advances towards Marseille with the city's X account saying: "Residents of the 16th arrondissement are requested to stay indoors, pending localized instructions."

