Russia and Ukraine agree to Black Sea ceasefire deal, US says following Saudi talks

25 March 2025, 15:21 | Updated: 25 March 2025, 15:41

Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a Black Sea ceasefire deal, the US confirmed on Tuesday.

The White House said the US and Russia have agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

The United States said on Tuesday it has made separate agreements with Ukraine and Russia to ensure all navigation through the area is protected.

The deal also bans the use of air strikes against energy facilities in the two countries.

Moscow, Russia. 24th Mar, 2025. Russian President Vladimir Putin, listens to Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, report on progress in the region during a face-to-face meeting at the Kremlin, March 24, 2025 in Moscow.
Moscow, Russia. 24th Mar, 2025. Russian President Vladimir Putin, listens to Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, report on progress in the region during a face-to-face meeting at the Kremlin, March 24, 2025 in Moscow. Picture: Alamy

A statement released on Tuesday from Ukraine's defence minister, Rustem Umerov, said the nation agreed to "ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea".

The talks, taking place in Saudi Arabia, saw Ukraine and US delegations meet in the latest attempt to broker a ceasefire deal with Russia.

In a statement from Umerov, he added that Kyiv will class the movement of any Russian military vessels outside of eastern part of the Black Sea a constitute violation of the spirit of this agreement.

"In this case Ukraine will have full right to exercise right to self-defence."

Riyadh. 24th Mar, 2025. This photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows the hotel where U.S. and Russian delegations begin a new round of talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. U.S. and Russian delegations began a new round of talks in Saudi Arabia.
Riyadh. 24th Mar, 2025. This photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows the hotel where U.S. and Russian delegations begin a new round of talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. U.S. and Russian delegations began a new round of talks in Saudi Arabia. Picture: Alamy

The White House's statement in full

The United States and Russia have agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

The United States will help restore Russia's access to the world market for agricultural and fertiliser exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions. 

The United States and Russia agreed to develop measures for implementing President Trump's and President Putin's agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine. 

The United States and Russia welcome the good offices of third countries with a view toward supporting the implementation of the energy and maritime agreements. 

The United States and Russia will continue working toward achieving a durable and lasting peace.

The United States reiterated President Donald J. Trump's imperative that the killing on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine conflict must stop, as the necessary step toward achieving an enduring peace settlement.

To that end, the United States will continue facilitating negotiations between both sides to achieve a peaceful resolution, in line with the agreements made in Riyadh. 

The United States expresses gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his leadership and hospitality in once again facilitating these important discussions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

