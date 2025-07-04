Russia launches largest aerial attack on Kyiv yet as Trump ‘disappointed’ that Putin ‘not looking to stop’

4 July 2025, 09:49

Senior citizens move away from the scene after Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Ukraine on July 04, 2025.
Senior citizens move away from the scene after Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Ukraine on July 04, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Waves of drone and missile attacks targeted Kyiv overnight in the largest aerial attack since Russia's war in Ukraine began, injuring 23 people and inflicting damage across multiple districts.

Russia launched 550 drones and missiles across Ukraine overnight, the country's air force said. The majority were Shahed drones, while Russia used 11 missiles in the attack.

It comes after US president Donald Trump said a conversation he had with Putin on Thursday was “disappointing.”

Following the phone call, Trump said “no progress” towards a truce had been made, which was “too bad.”

"I'm very disappointed with the conversation I had today with President Putin, because I don't think he's there, and I'm very disappointed," Trump said.

"I'm just saying I don't think he's looking to stop, and that's too bad."

They were his first public comments on his administration's decision to pause some shipments of weapons to Ukraine.

Read more: US contractors at Gaza aid group accused of 'firing live rounds at hungry Palestinians' outside distribution centres

Read more: Mourners to gather for Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota's wake in Portugal ahead of funeral on Saturday

That decision affects munitions, including Patriot missiles, the AIM-7 Sparrow air-to-air missile and shorter-range Stinger missiles. They are needed to counter incoming missiles and drones, and to bring down Russian aircraft.

Trump told reporters "we're giving weapons" and "we haven't" completely stopped sending weapons. He blamed former President Joe Biden for "emptying out our whole country giving them weapons, and we have to make sure that we have enough for ourselves".

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine needs the weapons to defend Ukraine against Russia’s increasingly aggressive airstrikes and advances on the frontlines.

Building burn after a mass drone and missile attack by the Russian Federation on the capital on Kyiv July 4, 2025.
Building burn after a mass drone and missile attack by the Russian Federation on the capital on Kyiv July 4, 2025. Picture: Getty

Throughout the night, journalists in Kyiv heard the constant buzzing of drones overhead and the sound of explosions and intense machine gun fire as Ukrainian forces tried to intercept the aerial assault.

Ukraine's foreign minister condemned "one of the worst" nights in the capital, saying "Moscow must be slapped with the toughest sanctions without delay".

"Absolutely horrible and sleepless night in Kyiv. One of the worst so far," Andrii Sybiha added on X.

Sybiha added that "[Putin] does it on purpose" and "clearly shows his disregard for the United States and everyone who has called for an end to the war".

Kyiv was the primary target of the attack. At least 23 people were injured, with 14 taken to hospital, according to mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The overnight strikes broke the record for most drones launched by Russia in a single barrage as 72 of the 550 drones got through defences - up from 537 launched last week.

Ukrainian air defences shot down 270 targets, including two cruise missiles. Another 208 targets were lost from radar and presumed jammed.

Russia successfully hit eight locations with nine missiles and 63 drones. Debris from intercepted drones fell across at least 33 sites.

The attack came hours after Trump held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and made his first public comments on his administration's decision to pause some shipments of weapons to Ukraine.

That decision affects munitions, including Patriot missiles, the AIM-7 Sparrow air-to-air missile and shorter-range Stinger missiles. They are needed to counter incoming missiles and drones, and to bring down Russian aircraft.

Emergency services reported damage in at least five of the capital's 10 districts.

In the Solomianskyi district, a five-storey residential building was partially destroyed and the roof of a seven-storey building caught fire. Fires also broke out at a warehouse, a garage complex and an auto repair facility.

In Sviatoshynskyi district, a strike hit a 14-storey residential building, sparking a fire. Several vehicles also caught fire nearby. Blazes were also reported at non-residential facilities.

An eight-storey building came under attack in the Shevchenkivskyi district, with the first floor sustaining damage.

Falling debris was recorded in Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi areas.

Ukraine's national railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, said drone strikes damaged rail infrastructure in Kyiv.

According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, President Trump urged a swift end to the war during the conversation, but the Russian president reiterated that Moscow would keep pushing to address what he called the conflict's “root causes.”

