Russia may attempt 'border incursions into Baltic States' to test Article 5, ex-MI6 chief warns

4 March 2025, 21:12

Russia may attempt 'border incursions into Baltic States' to test Article 5, ex-MI6 chief warns
Russia may attempt 'border incursions into Baltic States' to test Article 5, ex-MI6 chief warns. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Ex-MI6 chief Sir John Sawers has warned of potential border incursions into the Baltic States by Russia to "test whether Article 5 is still there".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Sir John said he believed Putin’s army "is not in a fit state to invade any other country" but "we will see the Russians continuing to fund extremist parties… to undermine European democracy".

He said he believed there would be "more targeted attacks against undersea cables and maybe gas pipelines, just to unnerve the Europeans".

"I think it's a national turning point in terms of European security," Sir John said.

"I think my successors in the intelligence services here will be doing everything they can to maintain a really productive and close intelligence relationship with their American counterparts.

"Obviously, there's a challenge in there, but a lot of the work takes place below the radar as is natural in intelligence communities.

"And I think, as we saw during the first Trump term, this has the support of both sides of leadership on both sides, so I think they'll be trying to preserve as much as they can."

Read more: US and Ukraine 'prepare to sign minerals deal' as Zelenskyy extends olive branch following White House clash

Read more: 'No winners in a trade war': Trudeau blasts 'dumb' Trump claiming 'no justification' for US tariffs against Canada

Can Ukraine win without US support? Former MI6 chief weighs in

Asked if he is concerned about a larger war taking place, Sir John said: "I'm more reserved about that. I think we've seen the scale of the difficulty that the Russian army has got into.

"We were somewhat alarmed when almost 200,000 Russian troops surrounded Ukraine three years ago, but now they've lost maybe 800,000 according to the latest estimates, people killed and seriously wounded.

"They're not in a fit state to invade any other country. What I do think we will see is the Russians continuing to fund extremist parties, both the far right and the far left in Europe, in order to undermine European democracy.

"I think we'll see more targeted attacks against undersea cables and maybe gas pipelines, just to unnerve the Europeans.

"And we might see some border incursions into the Baltic States, for example, just to test whether Article 5 is still there.

"So, the Russians want to recreate a sphere of influence for Russia beyond their borders, and they want a neutral zone in Central Europe.

"We, in Europe, have to be ready to stand up to against that for our European allies."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Trump and Zelenskyy clashed at the White House

US and Ukraine 'prepare to sign minerals deal' as Zelenskyy extends olive branch following White House clash

Exclusive
Ralph Goodale told LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr that Canada is taking Trump’s threats to make Canada the 51st state of America seriously, but that his country is ‘not for sale’.

Canada ‘is not for sale’ - Canadian top diplomat says US poses ‘global risk’ after Trudeau calls Trump tariffs 'dumb'

North Koraen Leader Kim Jong Un (L) and sister Kim Yo Jong attend the Inter-Korean Summit at the Peace House on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea.

Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens response after US aircraft carrier deployed in South Korea

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European leaders' summit to discuss Ukraine, at Lancaster House, London, Sunday March 2, 2025.

Starmer speaks out as Zelenskyy offers olive branch to Trump after 'regrettable' White House clash

British passport on United States national flag background close up.

Record number of Americans applying for UK citizenship after Donald Trump re-election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference on imposed U.S. tariffs in Ottawa on Tuesday.

'No winners in a trade war': Trudeau blasts 'dumb' Trump claiming 'no justification' for US tariffs against Canada

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table,' says Zelenskyy as he pledges to work with Trump on peace deal

A heavily tattooed man dubbed Human Satan with horns in his head and his mouth has had two fingers removed to give himself claws in his latest extreme body modification.

‘Human Satan’ tattoo and piercing addict has fingers removed to create animalistic claws

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

Backlash after JD Vance branded Britain 'a random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 years'

McDonnell Douglas Boeing F-15E Strike Eagle, strike fighter and bomber based at RAF lakenheath, Suffolk UK

US set to house nuclear weapons in Britain for first time in decades - at location 'targeted by Russian drones'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the defense package at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Europe 'is in an era of re-armament', says Ursula Von Der Leyen announcing 800 billion euro boost to defence spending

JD Vance dismissed the UK and French peacekeeping plan as 'troops from a random country'

Twenty thousand troops from 'some random country' won't bring peace, JD Vance dismisses Starmer's peace plan

Donald Trump has paused all military aid to Ukraine

Trump pauses all military aid to Ukraine as he demands Zelenskyy show 'commitment to peace' following clash

Donald Trump

White House 'drawing up plans to ease sanctions against Russia' after Trump launches fresh attack against Zelenskyy

Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House

US tariffs on Canada and Mexico to go ahead as Trump says 'no room left' for negotiation

The ancient neolithic monument of Stonehenge near Amesbury

Britons - including ones who built Stonehenge - ‘were mostly black 5,000 years ago,’ study suggests

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boots Paracetamol 500mg packs with the batch number 241005

Urgent Boots paracetamol recall due to mislabelled packs - with customers told to 'immediately' stop using tablets
A "corrupt" former prison officer who boasted that she had performed a sex act on an inmate has been jailed for 21 months.

‘Corrupt’ ex-prison officer who boasted of performing sex act on prisoner jailed after being ‘manipulated’
Jermaine Jenas and Ellie Penfold at Wimbledon

Jermaine Jenas splits from wife months after being sacked for sending inappropriate texts to colleagues
'Beautiful' Annabel Mackey was found in a pond in Hampshire, yards from her home in September 2023.

Mum charged with murder of 'beautiful' two-year-old daughter found in village pond

Footage shows Clifford buying rope and petrol before the triple murder.

Chilling video shows triple crossbow killer buying rope and petrol before killing family of racing commentator
A Police cordon is in place near Stockwell station south London.

Murder investigation launched after boy, 16, shot dead in south London as gunman still at large
London, UK. 1 March 2025. Millie Bobby Brown at the BRIT Awards 2025 at London's O2 Arena.

‘It’s disturbing’ - Millie Bobby Brown hits out at media 'bullying' about her appearance

Crowds enjoy the hot sunshine on Brighton beach

Exact date Brits to bask in temperatures hotter than Barcelona as mercury hits 17C

World News

See more World News

Lydia Mugambe is accused of taking 'advantage of her status'

UN judge ‘trafficked woman to UK to be her slave'

14 days ago

The plane, which was carrying 80 people, slid down onto the icy runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport before bursting into flames

Horrifying video shows moment Delta plane crashes on tarmac and bursts into flames at Toronto airport

14 days ago

Healey's comments came following Russia-US Peake talks in Saudi Arabia.

UK facing 'new era of threat' from Russia, Defence Secretary says as he unveils ‘biggest military shake up in 50 years’

14 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News