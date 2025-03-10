Russia blames UK for 'instigating' both world wars after expelling two British diplomats from Moscow

10 March 2025, 15:59 | Updated: 10 March 2025, 16:08

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Russia has blamed Britain for "instigating" both world wars after expelling two British diplomats from Moscow.

Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) accused the UK of being the "main instigator" of global conflict.

It came after two British nationals were expelled from Moscow after being accused of "spying".

The Kremlin stripped the man and woman of their accreditation for what Russia called "an undeclared intelligence presence".

Sharing a statement hours after they were told they had just two weeks to leave, the SVR said: "As we can see, London today, just as it did on the eve of both world wars of the last century, acts as the main 'instigator' of the global conflict.

Putin will be ‘very satisfied’ with Ukraine developments, former MI6 head says

"At the same time, the British themselves, obviously, are again counting on sitting it out on their island.

"It is time to expose them and send a clear signal to the treacherous Albion and its elites: you will not succeed."

The SVR also claimed that Britain "sees a threat to its interests" due to relations between the US and Russia being restored.

"London fears that this will lead to the failure of the British strategy of containing Moscow," the statement said.

Earlier, the Kremlin said a man, 34 and woman, 32, “will be stripped of their accreditation and must leave Russia within two weeks”.

It is understood the individuals are a UK diplomat and the spouse of another diplomat.

Last November Russia said it was expelling a British diplomat for alleged spying.

The diplomat was reportedly a replacement one of six Brits who were expelled in August last year - also over espionage accusations.

The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said at the time that the accusations were baseless.

