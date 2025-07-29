Russia bombs Ukrainian prison, killing at least 17 and injuring more than 80

A damaged prison in the village of Bilenke, in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

A Russian airstrike on a prison in southeastern Ukraine has killed at least 17 people and left more than 80 wounded.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Four guided aerial bombs hit the Bilenkivska Correctional Colony in the country's Zaporizhzhia region, according to the State Criminal Executive Service of Ukraine.

At least 42 inmates were taken to hospital with serious injuries and another 40 people, including one staff member with a "facial fracture", have been left wounded.

No prisoners were said to have escaped but the dining hall of the jail has been destroyed, and the administrative buildings have been damaged.

Ukrainian officials condemned the airstrike, with a statement saying: "This incident is yet another confirmation of the gross violation of international humanitarian law by the armed forces of the Russian Federation."

Read more: British holidaymaker dies after being found face down in Majorca hotel swimming pool

Read more: China offering parents £375 per child in drive to boost birth rate

The damaged prison following a Russian bomb attack that killed at least 17 inmates. Picture: Alamy

The overnight attack in Zaporizhzhia also damaged surrounding homes, regional leader Ivan Fedorov said.

The UK has condemned Russia’s overnight attacks, claiming it is "not serious" about peace.

"Russia is terrorising Ukrainian civilians," the UK embassy in Kyiv said in a post on X.

"Last night glide bombs hit a detention facility, killing at least 16 and injuring 35.

"A maternity hospital was damaged, and 2 people died.

"The Kremlin is not serious about peace. The UK will continue to ramp up the pressure on Russia."

Russia is terrorising Ukrainian civilians.



Last night glide bombs hit a detention facility killing at least 16 and injuring 35.



A maternity hospital was damaged, and 2 people died.



The Kremlin is not serious about peace. The UK will continue to ramp up the pressure on Russia. pic.twitter.com/D8uN60TZ8x — UK in Ukraine 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@UKinUkraine) July 29, 2025

US President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Moscow on Monday, warning Russia had "about 10 or 12 days" to agree a ceasefire or face sweeping sanctions, during a visit to Scotland.

He added "there's no reason to wait, if you know what the answer is".

Following the attack, the Kremlin has insisted it remains “committed” to peace in Ukraine.

A spokesperson for Vladimir Putin also said it had “taken note” of Donald Trump’s threat to impose heavy sanctions on Russia if he does not agree to peace.

Moscow added that there had been a “slowdown” in an attempt to restore relations with the US against the backdrop of Trump’s repeated threats.

"There is indeed a slowdown,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters answering a question about Moscow’s ties with Washington, adding: “We would like to see more dynamics. We are interested in this. In order to move forward, we need impulses from both sides."