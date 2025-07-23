Russia deploys first Chinese-made drone in Ukraine as fears grow over Beijing-Moscow military ties

23 July 2025, 17:39

Ukraine’s intelligence service revealed that officials had discovered two decoy drones (not pictured)—both identified as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)—comprised solely of Chinese components
Ukraine's intelligence service revealed that officials had discovered two decoy drones (not pictured)—both identified as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)—comprised solely of Chinese components. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Russia has deployed its first weapon made entirely of Chinese parts into the Ukrainian airspace in a bid to spook Kiev's air defences.

Ukraine's intelligence service revealed that officials had discovered two decoy drones - both identified as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) - comprised solely of Chinese components.

Chinese president Xi Jinping has maintained that Beijing does not supply military aid to either side of the war in Ukraine. However, this development provides further evidence of cooperation between Beijing and Moscow.

While Russian weapons have previously been found to contain Chinese technology, they have typically included components from other countries as well.

Officials were able to dismantle both UAV CBTS.611000 drones - primarily used for military observation and as a decoys - but can also carry a warhead weighing up to 15kg.

CUAV Technology, a company based in Guangdong providence, manufactured nearly half the components of one of the drones.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has maintained that Beijing does not supply military aid to either side in the war in Ukraine
Chinese President Xi Jinping has maintained that Beijing does not supply military aid to either side in the war in Ukraine. Picture: Getty

The manufacturer, which advertises itself as a “open source drone solution supplier", built a range of components into the drone including a flight controller with autopilot, navigation modules and antennas, airspeed sensor and a pitot tube.

It built this despite a 2022 announcement from CUAV bosses stating it would curb the use of its products in conflict zones by restricting exports to both Russia and Ukraine.

Nevertheless, CUAV products have been found in Russian military equipment before.

In 2023, a vertical take-off UAV used by Moscow included a CUAV component available for purchase on AliExpress, a popular online Chinese retailer.

Ukraine's intelligence agency also reported that the latest Chinese drones discovered contained an engine and electronic ignition module from Mile Haoxiang Technology, as well as a first person view camera from Foxeer Technology.

A Chinese-made replica of the Australian RFD900X data transmission module from RFDesign, which can transmit data up to 40km (25 miles), was also found.

“This system enables the creation of a data transmission channel from the UAV to its ground station or between UAVs, thereby enhancing its reconnaissance capabilities,” said Ukraine’s intelligence service.

The US state department has also backed up the agency's claims that 80 per cent of the electronics used in Russian drones originated in China.

China has repeatedly denied that it is supplying any lethal weapons “to any party in the conflict” and claimed that it “strictly controls dual-use items”.

