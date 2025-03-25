Russia demands lifting of sanctions before Black Sea ceasefire can begin - as Zelenskyy slams Putin's 'manipulation'

Russia demands lifting of sanctions before Black Sea ceasefire can begin - as Zelenskyy slams Putin's 'manipulation'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Russia has demanded that sanctions on foreign exports be lifted before any agreed ceasefire with Ukraine can begin, the US has suggested.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US mediated Black Sea ceasefire deal deal between Russia and Ukraine was confirmed on Tuesday, with both nations pledging to stop strikes on infrastructure and vessels in the region.

However, within hours, the White House suggested it would need to "help restore Russia's access to the world market for agricultural and fertiliser exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions".

On Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any US agreement to assist Russia export agricultural products internationally would constitute a "weakening of sanctions".

"Unfortunately, even now, even today, on the very day of negotiations, we see how the Russians have already begun to manipulate," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Angela Rayner insists there were no plans for 'personal safari tour' during official trip to Ethiopia

Read more: 'He's a good man': Trump defends Mike Waltz saying he 'made a mistake' following groupchat fiasco

Watch Again: Lord Peter Ricketts speaks to Andrew Marr

Ukraine's leader added: "They are already trying to distort agreements and, in fact, deceive both our intermediaries and the entire world."

The suggestions by Russia and the US of the easing of sanctions garnered widespread backlash, with the Lib Dems urging the government to "hold firm" on Russian sanctions.

Speaking with LBC on Tuesday, Former National Security Advisor Lord Peter Ricketts told Andrew Marr it was a "win for Russia."

He told LBC that we are "nowhere near" lasting peace in the region, despite news of a ceasefire deal, adding that Donald Trump is in fact selling every move towards peace as expensively as he can.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky). Picture: Alamy

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Presidential Council for Culture and Art via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

Under Biden, the US limited Russian oil and gas revenues - effectively implementing a cap of around $60 per barrel on the country's oil exports.

The White House said the US and Russia have agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

The United States added it had made separate agreements with Ukraine and Russia to ensure all navigation through the area is protected and risks minimised.

The deal is said to ban the use of air strikes against energy facilities in both countries as part of a wider ceasefire effort.

In a significant move, Washington pledged to help restore Russia's access to global markets - specifically agricultural and fertiliser exports which provide the country with heavy funding.

Read more: Laurence Fox charged with sexual offence after ‘sharing upskirting photo' on social media

Read more: Reeves 'to slash 50,000 civil service jobs' as she pushes to cut spending by £2 billion per year

Riyadh. 24th Mar, 2025. This photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows the hotel where U.S. and Russian delegations begin a new round of talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. U.S. and Russian delegations began a new round of talks in Saudi Arabia. Picture: Alamy

The added White House pledge leaves a large question mark over Western sanctions against Russia going forward.

The US added it will remain committed to returning Ukrainian children who have been forcibly taken from Ukraine into Russia during the invasion.

A statement released on Tuesday from Ukraine's defence minister, Rustem Umerov, said the nation agreed to "ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea".

The talks, taking place in Saudi Arabia, saw Ukraine and US delegations meet in the latest attempt to broker a ceasefire deal with Russia.

In a statement from Umerov, he added that Kyiv will class the movement of any Russian military vessels outside of eastern part of the Black Sea a constitute violation of the spirit of this agreement.

"In this case Ukraine will have full right to exercise right to self-defence."

Moscow, Russia. 24th Mar, 2025. Russian President Vladimir Putin, listens to Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, report on progress in the region during a face-to-face meeting at the Kremlin, March 24, 2025 in Moscow. Picture: Alamy

The White House's statement in full

The United States and Russia have agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

The United States will help restore Russia's access to the world market for agricultural and fertiliser exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.

The United States and Russia agreed to develop measures for implementing President Trump's and President Putin's agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine.

The United States and Russia welcome the good offices of third countries with a view toward supporting the implementation of the energy and maritime agreements.

The United States and Russia will continue working toward achieving a durable and lasting peace.

The United States reiterated President Donald J. Trump's imperative that the killing on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine conflict must stop, as the necessary step toward achieving an enduring peace settlement.

To that end, the United States will continue facilitating negotiations between both sides to achieve a peaceful resolution, in line with the agreements made in Riyadh.

The United States expresses gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his leadership and hospitality in once again facilitating these important discussions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.