Two killed and 14 injured as Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv following Moscow's largest-ever aerial strike

Russia hit Ukraine with over 700 drones overnight. . Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Two people have been killed and at least 14 injured as Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine - following Moscow's biggest-ever aerial strike on the country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Russia launched another deadly drone attack on Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Local administration head Tymur Tkachenko said residential buildings, vehicles, warehouse facilities, office and non-residential buildings are on fire.

"Unfortunately, we have two dead," he said. "These people were killed by the Russians. This is a terrible loss".

Moscow have not commented on the reported latest attack.

Ukrainian officials state 13 people have been injured.

Kyiv's officials said damage was reported in six of the city's 10 districts.

Read more: Russia launches largest drone attack on Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

Read more: Man accused of assisting Russia ‘planned to pass on Grant Shapps information’

Firefighters work in a destroyed apartment building after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, July 10, 2025. Picture: Alamy

It comes just after Russia's attack on Ukraine on Tuesday night, which was the largest on the country since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukrainian air defence systems shot down 296 drone and 415 were lost from radars or jammed, a statement said.

It involved 13 missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force said - however, seven of these missiles were destroyed.

"This is a demonstrative attack, and it comes at a time when there have been so many attempts to achieve peace and cease fire, but Russia rejects everything," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

"Our partners know how to apply pressure so that Russia will be forced to think about ending the war, not new strikes. Everyone who wants peace must act."

The city of Lutsk, in northwestern Ukraine, took the biggest hit and Ukraine’s Air Force said it destroyed 718 of the drones.

Read more: Builder, 35, revealed as trespasser sucked into jet engine at Milan airport

Read more: Father and two children washed away in 'life-threatening' flash floods in New Mexico

Zelenskyy has said the attack from Russia is 'demonstrative'. . Picture: Getty

One woman was hospitalised with chest injuries in the city of Brovary, near Kyiv, its mayor said.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said Ukraine launched 86 drones towards Russia overnight.

The attack comes after Trump berated Putin for failing to properly commit to a peace deal.

"We get a lot of bullsh*t thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth," Trump said in a Cabinet meeting.

Trump has criticised Putin for failing to commit to.a peace deal. . Picture: Alamy

"He’s very nice all of the time, but it turns out to be meaningless."

On Monday, the Pentagon said it will send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at the request of Trump, reversing a Pentagon decision a week ago to pause air defence shipments which were already heading to the Ukrainian military.

In a statement, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the weapons would "ensure the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace and ensure that the killing stops".