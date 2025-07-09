Russia launches largest drone attack on Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

Russia hit Ukraine with over 700 drones overnight. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Ukraine was hit with a staggering 728 drones overnight, just hours after Donald Trump said he would send more defensive weapons to Kyiv as he lambasted Vladimir Putin for his "bullsh*t" attitude towards peace talks.

The attack, which is the largest on the country since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, also involved 13 missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force said.

"This is a demonstrative attack, and it comes at a time when there have been so many attempts to achieve peace and cease fire, but Russia rejects everything," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

"Our partners know how to apply pressure so that Russia will be forced to think about ending the war, not new strikes. Everyone who wants peace must act."

The city of Lutsk, in northwestern Ukraine, took the biggest hit and Ukraine’s Air Force said it destroyed 718 of the drones.

Zelenskyy has said the attack from Russia is 'demonstrative'. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

There have been no immediate reports of fatalities. One woman, however, was hospitalised with chest injuries in the city of Brovary, near Kyiv, its mayor said.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said Ukraine launched 86 drones towards Russia overnight.

The attack comes after Trump berated Putin for failing to properly commit to a peace deal.

"We get a lot of bullsh*t thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth," Trump said in a Cabinet meeting.

Trump has criticised Putin for failing to commit to.a peace deal. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

"He’s very nice all of the time, but it turns out to be meaningless."

On Monday, the Pentagon said it will send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at the request of Trump, reversing a Pentagon decision a week ago to pause air defence shipments which were already heading to the Ukrainian military.

In a statement, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the weapons would "ensure the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace and ensure that the killing stops".