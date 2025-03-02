Russia 'strikes ship with ballistic missile' in Ukrainian Black Sea port amid claims it was carrying NATO weapons

MSC Levante, the ship said to have been hit. Picture: VesselFinder

By Kit Heren

Russia is said to have struck a ship carrying NATO weapons to Ukraine while it was in a Black Sea port.

The Panamanian-flagged MSC Levante F, belonging to a Swiss company, was hit by two ballistic missile strikes in the Ukrainian port of Odesa, the local governor said.

Oleh Kiper said that two port employees were injured in the strike on Saturday.

It comes as Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European and NATO leaders take part in a summit in London to discuss a solution to bring about peace in Ukraine.

Mr Kiper did not confirm what was inside the vessel, but Russian Telegram channel TalipoV said that it was bringing British drones to Ukraine.

The port of Odesa before the war. Picture: Alamy

“It was established that in Turkey the ship loaded additional containers of two colours on board - red and yellow - which contained British sea drones and weapons from the Turkish NATO base," the outlet reported.

“Upon arrival at the port of Odesa, the ship was hit by two missiles at berth number two at 18:00.

“After the strike detonations began, the cargo was completely destroyed, the ship sank."

However, this account was challenged by Ukrainian vice prime minister Oleksii Kuleba, who said the ship was carrying civilian cargo.

A second, Sierra Leone-flagged ship was also damaged by the strike, Mr Kuleba added.