Russian 'high explosive' drone hits Chernobyl causing 'significant damage' to shelter protecting world from radiation

14 February 2025, 08:00 | Updated: 14 February 2025, 08:29

A drone hit the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine
A drone hit the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

"Significant" damage has been caused after Russia targeted Chernobyl with a "high explosive drone", Ukraine has said.

A Russian attack drone with a "high-explosive warhead" struck the Chernobyl power plant in the early hours of Friday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

It damaged the shelter protecting the world from radiation - with a fire having since been extinguished.

The cover was created after the 1986 nuclear disaster which sent pollution across Europe.

Radiation levels have not increased, Mr Zelenskyy and the UN atomic agency said.

Mr Zelenskyy said Russia "must be held accountable for its actions" adding that it had become a "terrorist threat to the entire world".

Read more: US threatens Russia with military action if Ukraine peace talks fail as Putin hits Chernobyl with 'high-explosive warhead'

Read more: Donald Trump says he trusts Putin and that Russia should return to G7 - labelling Moscow's expulsion 'a mistake'

High-impact warhead strikes Chernobyl shelter

Sharing a clip of the attack on X, Mr Zelenskyy said: "Last night, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

"This shelter was built by Ukraine together with other countries of Europe and the world, together with America – all those committed to real security for humanity.

"The only country in the world that attacks such sites, occupies nuclear power plants, and wages war without any regard for the consequences is today’s Russia. This is a terrorist threat to the entire world.

"The shelter at the Chernobyl NPP was damaged by this drone. The fire has been extinguished.

The damage caused by the drone
The damage caused by the drone. Picture: Social media
A Russian drone with a high-explosive warhead hit the protective confinement shell of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant
A Russian drone with a high-explosive warhead hit the protective confinement shell of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Picture: Social media

"As of now, radiation levels have not increased and are being constantly monitored. According to initial assessments, the damage to the shelter is significant.

"Every night, Russia carries out such attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and cities. Russia continues to expand its army and shows no change in its deranged, anti-human state rhetoric.

"This means that Putin is definitely not preparing for negotiations — he is preparing to continue deceiving the world.

"That is why there must be unified pressure from all who value life – pressure on the aggressor. Russia must be held accountable for its actions."

This story is being updated

