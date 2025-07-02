Putin’s child army: The terrifying truth about Russia’s war on Ukraine’s kids

Occupation authorities have involved children posing with Russian flags, visiting military checkpoints, and writing letters to Russian soldiers. Picture: Getty

By Megan Gittoes

Now in its third year, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has taken on the hallmarks of a prolonged conflict. Beyond its devastating human toll, this war has left an indelible mark on future European security.

Among the Kremlin’s most insidious acts is the targeting and weaponising of children. Ukrainian children have been abducted, subjected to sexual violence, killed, forcibly relocated, adopted into Russian families, and enrolled in coercive re-education programmes.

Those living under Russian occupation face a distinct set of hardships, as they are forcibly integrated into the Russian state, having their Ukrainian identity erased.

An estimated 1.6 million children are estimated to currently reside in occupied territory, encompassing around 500 schools. These figures reflect the population of four regions illegally annexed by Moscow; Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, along with the Crimean peninsula. It amounts to nearly 20% of Ukraine’s internationally recognised land - an area larger than Hungary or Portugal.

Children in these regions are forced into a sprawling network of militarised camps and recruited into military programmes such as the Russian Federation’s “Yunarmiya” (Youth Army) where they receive ideological conditioning and basic military training to prepare them for future combat.

They are being actively prepared to fight on behalf of the Kremlin. Some as young as five years old are holding guns as they’re told ‘they will soon be doing brave deeds like their grandfathers’. These activities are designed to systematically desensitise them to violence.

Occupation authorities have involved them posing with Russian flags, visiting military checkpoints, and writing letters to Russian soldiers. Non-compliance with these directives can have severe consequences for parents including arrest, intimation and the removal of their children into state-controlled institutions.

While conducting research in Ukraine, a mother described the long and painful struggle to bring her son home from occupation after he was separated from her during the 2022 invasion. She discovered both his arm and leg had been broken. She was told the injuries were the result of sports-related accidents, but she felt the explanation didn’t align with the nature of his injuries.

Her son refused to talk about his time at the camp, though she knew he had ongoing conflicts with those in charge. Conflicts she believed were part of a deliberate effort to wear him down.She described how he was subjected to prolonged isolation as punishment for acts of defiance, including one incident in which he tore down a Russian flag. She also reported he was beaten with the handle of a machine gun, and suffered permanent hearing loss in one ear after a blow to the head.

The West has long received formal notice of the Kremlin’s intent to prepare children for future conflict. As early as December 2014, occupation authorities in Crimea introduced a doctrine promoting Russian patriotic and moral education. This is now replicated across other occupied regions of Ukraine.

The policy mandated that both formal and informal education instil a Russian identity in children and frame participation in state-led wars as a “sacred duty.” This was coupled with the introduction of military training for Ukrainian youth.

Following the 2014 annexation, schools were swiftly transformed into ideological spaces. Classrooms were adorned with portraits of so-called war heroes, and monuments such as the one of Mikhail Kalashnikov - Soviet and Russian military engineer best known for designing the AK-47 - were erected on school grounds.

We can now infer that this was preparation for their eventual involvement in Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. These children who were victims of the initial Russian annexation in eastern parts of Ukraine have since been conscripted into the Russian military.

Some have since died on the battlefield fighting against their homeland.

Since 2022 educational indoctrination has been central to Russia’s occupation. School curricula integrated pro-Russian narratives that normalise military aggression and foster allegiance to occupying forces. School textbooks now feature growing criticism of NATO and overt praise for Putin, narratives that are actively disseminated in classrooms.

One child who endured life under Russian occupation since its full-scale invasion recounted a quiet act of defiance: attending Russian-run schools by day, then returning home to secretly study Ukraine’s curriculum at night.

“I attended two schools online as well. Our Ukrainian school started at 2pm. And we came from the occupation school and sat in Ukrainian school until 9pm. And they already suspected that we were studying at the Ukrainian school.” He added: “They said "we have lists of people studying at the Ukrainian school". It was scary. And she said, "we will check everything, we have lists, so don't worry", it was really intimidating.”

The child also described the regime’s unsettling obsession with training children for future war.

“Well they don't like Americans at all and NATO bases are their favourite topic...about how they approach the borders and so on. They don't like it. The Russians directly told us that "we are going to fight back with NATO. Their most important lessons were the history of Russia, the talks about importance and ‘Russia - my borders’ that's what they directly enforced; that Russia is everything, and that's it and there will be nothing else.”

Since 2024, all Russian schools have been mandated to establish specialised youth army or cadet classes from the fifth grade onwards. This means that approximately 30 million children - across the Russian Federation and Russian Occupied Ukraine regions - are currently receiving, or have already received, formal military training in combat and lethal skills.

In September of 2024, parents of 17- and 18-year-old boys in occupied Zaporizhzhia - occupied Ukraine - received letters, ordering them to submit passports, birth certificates, and medical records for conscription.

The militarisation of children is so central to Russia’s occupation strategy that one of its first acts was to introduce school textbooks filled with Russian propaganda and altered history.

Under Russian occupation, children are subjected to an alternate reality designed to sever their connection to Ukraine. They are made to believe that their lives - having been irrevocably changed - will remain with Russia and that Russia is forever.

This psychological warfare is explicitly intentional. While violence continues to erupt across the globe, we cannot afford to grow complacent on the enduring threat posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his unrelenting drive for war.

As pressured calls for Ukraine to cede territory grow louder, we must confront what this truly means. This is not merely a question of land. It is about Ukrainian children being brought up under the Russian military machine, indoctrinated to fight in future wars.

Putin is redrawing Russia’s borders and children are being actively prepared for future war. This militarised education strategy is enshrined in Russian law.

Western leaders must understand possible territorial concessions in these terms.

Megan Gittoes is an Associate Fellow for GLOBSEC and has been conducting research on the ground in Ukraine.