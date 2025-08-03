Ukraine drone attack sparks fire at Sochi oil depot - as Russia launches missile strike on Ukrainian city

A Russian missile strike hit a residential area in the city of Mykolaiv. Picture: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

By Ella Bennett

An overnight Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot near Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi sparked a major fire, Russian officials have said, as the two countries traded strikes.

More than 120 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, sparked after debris from a downed drone struck a fuel tank, Krasnodar regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram on Sunday.

Videos on social media appear to show huge pillars of smoke billowing above the oil depot.

Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, temporarily stopped flights at Sochi's airport.

Further north, authorities in the Voronezh region reported four people were injured in another Ukrainian drone strike.

Russia's defence ministry said its air defences shot down 93 Ukrainian drones over Russia and the Black Sea overnight into Sunday.

Meanwhile, in southern Ukraine, a Russian missile strike hit a residential area in the city of Mykolaiv, according to the emergency services, injuring seven people.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine wrote on X: "Rescuers eliminated the consequences of a Russian missile strike on a residential area of Mykolaiv.

"As a result of the attack, seven civilians were injured - three men, aged 32, 57, and 74, who were hospitalised. Another four citizens received medical assistance at the scene."

The Ukrainian air force said on Sunday that Russia launched 76 drones and seven missiles against Ukraine. It said 60 drones and one missile were intercepted, but 16 others and six missiles hit targets across eight locations.

Homes were hit in a Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv. Picture: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The reciprocal attacks came at the end of one of the deadliest weeks in Ukraine in recent months, after a Russian drone and missile attack on Thursday killed 31 people, including five children, and injured more than 150.

The continued attacks come after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a shorter deadline of August 8 for peace efforts to make progress.

He then said on Thursday that special envoy Steve Witkoff is heading to Russia to push Moscow to agree to a ceasefire in its war with Ukraine, and has threatened new economic sanctions if progress is not made.