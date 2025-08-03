Ukraine drone attack sparks fire at Sochi oil depot - as Russia launches missile strike on Ukrainian city

3 August 2025, 09:41 | Updated: 3 August 2025, 09:45

A Russian missile strike hit a residential area in the city of Mykolaiv
A Russian missile strike hit a residential area in the city of Mykolaiv. Picture: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

By Ella Bennett

An overnight Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot near Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi sparked a major fire, Russian officials have said, as the two countries traded strikes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

More than 120 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, sparked after debris from a downed drone struck a fuel tank, Krasnodar regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram on Sunday.

Videos on social media appear to show huge pillars of smoke billowing above the oil depot.

Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, temporarily stopped flights at Sochi's airport.

Further north, authorities in the Voronezh region reported four people were injured in another Ukrainian drone strike.

Russia's defence ministry said its air defences shot down 93 Ukrainian drones over Russia and the Black Sea overnight into Sunday.

Read more: Donald Trump tells Putin he has '10 or 12 days' to agree ceasefire with Ukraine or face further sanctions

Read more: Trump moves nuclear submarines after Russian ex-president's comments

Meanwhile, in southern Ukraine, a Russian missile strike hit a residential area in the city of Mykolaiv, according to the emergency services, injuring seven people.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine wrote on X: "Rescuers eliminated the consequences of a Russian missile strike on a residential area of Mykolaiv.

"As a result of the attack, seven civilians were injured - three men, aged 32, 57, and 74, who were hospitalised. Another four citizens received medical assistance at the scene."

The Ukrainian air force said on Sunday that Russia launched 76 drones and seven missiles against Ukraine. It said 60 drones and one missile were intercepted, but 16 others and six missiles hit targets across eight locations.

Homes were hit in a Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv
Homes were hit in a Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv. Picture: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The reciprocal attacks came at the end of one of the deadliest weeks in Ukraine in recent months, after a Russian drone and missile attack on Thursday killed 31 people, including five children, and injured more than 150.

The continued attacks come after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a shorter deadline of August 8 for peace efforts to make progress.

He then said on Thursday that special envoy Steve Witkoff is heading to Russia to push Moscow to agree to a ceasefire in its war with Ukraine, and has threatened new economic sanctions if progress is not made.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

The Palestine Red Crescent Society says one of its staff died in the strike

Palestinian aid group says worker killed in Israeli strike

Hamas release video of emaciated Israeli hostage Evyatar David held in tunnels beneath Gaza

Hamas release video of emaciated Israeli hostage Evyatar David held in tunnels beneath Gaza

Hamas has said it will not disarm until an independent Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital after a US envoy reportedly claimed they were willing to give up their weapons.

Hamas 'will not disarm until an independent Palestine is recognised', group says following US envoy's Gaza visit

Former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe has been sentenced to twelve years of house arrest.

Former Columbian president Álvaro Uribe sentenced to 12 years of house arrest

22-year-old twins Dalal (L) and Dalya Qeshta (R), from Rafah in Gaza

Student in Gaza unable to reach UK before start of term ‘refuses to give up’

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff (centre) visiting a food distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

US envoy Witkoff visits controversial Gaza aid site as nearly 1,400 Palestinians die seeking food

The files come from a case Virginia Giuffre brought against Ghislaine Maxwell

Epstein abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre had hope that the files would be released, says her family

Firefighters work to subdue the Monroe Canyon Fire near Monroe, Utah, Thursday, July 24, 2025.

US wildfires including ‘megafire’ burning so hot they created ‘fire clouds’ as iconic Grand Canyon landmark destroyed

Ukrainian soldier escapes on e-bike delivered by drone

Ukrainian soldier escapes on e-bike delivered by drone after being surrounded for days by Russian forces

View of the Visconde de Guarapuava Avenue, one of the busiest avenues in Curitiba, Brazil

Woman found dead with more than 20 iPhones glued to her body

US envoy Steve Witkoff is set to inspect the controversial aid sites in Gaza tomorrow, as 48 more Palestinians have been killed waiting for aid.

US envoy Witkoff to inspect controversial aid sites in Gaza tomorrow as 48 more killed waiting for aid

A baby boy born on Saturday holds the new record for the “oldest baby.”

World's 'oldest baby' born from 30-year-old frozen embryo

isplaced Palestinians received food aid from a U.S.-backed foundation that pledged to distribute humanitarian assistance.

At least 48 killed and 300 injured while waiting for aid in Gaza, officials say

The Canadian PM said he spoke with Mahmoud Abbas - the president of the Palestinian authority on Wednesday.

Canada says it will recognise a Palestinian state at UN general assembly - following France and UK

In footage shared online, passengers were seen sprinting to catch their cruise - while others reported being left behind on the island.

Moment cruise ships abandon passengers in 'danger zone' amid tsunami warning triggered by 8.8 magnitude earthquake

A person stands in front of an active volcano

'A descent of burning hot lava' - Volcano in Russia's far east erupts after 8.8 magnitude earthquake

Latest News

See more Latest News

Strictly Come Dancing Television Show Studio

BBC launches probe into 'drug use' on Strictly Come Dancing

Sha'Carri Richardson is the reigning 100m world champion.

World champion sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson arrested over alleged assault on boyfriend

NHS resident doctors protesting outside Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Data reveals impact of five-day resident doctors' strike

Dua Lipa (L) has been granted Kosovo citizenship by the country's president, Vjosa Osmani (R)

Dua Lipa says she is 'so grateful' after being honoured with Kosovo citizenship by country's president
Palestinian women wait with their sick children for medical care in an overcrowded clinic in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehand Alshrafi)

Hundreds of sick Gazan children to be evacuated to UK and treated by the NHS

KAVON HUSSEIN, who represents the claimants Andrew Wrench and Amy Hopcraft, speaks to the media outside the Supreme Court as it partially overturns a previous court decision on the car finance commission scandal and rules in favour of the lenders.

'Absolute transparency' required on true cost of loans following landmark car finance verdict, lawyer insists
England's Euros-winning Lionesses will receive honours after their dramatic Euro 2025 victory, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has hinted.

Lionesses to receive 'recognition' as Starmer hints at honours for Euros-winning squad

People thought to be migrants scramble to board a small boat near Wimereux in France - it comes as new plans by the UK government to make people smuggling via social media a jailable offense.

People smugglers promoting Channel crossing online face five years behind bars under new government plans

World News

See more World News

Jota and his brother died in a car crash last week.

'You have my word they weren’t speeding': Truck driver who filmed Diogo Jota car crash aftermath disputes police report

24 days ago

Mr Trump asked where Joseph Boakai learned to speak "so beautifully" at a White House meeting with West African leaders on Wednesday.

Donald Trump compliments Liberian President's 'beautiful' English - the country's official language

24 days ago

A mother with her twins walks outside of their house which was heavily damaged by a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine

Two killed and 14 injured as Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv following Moscow's largest-ever aerial strike

24 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News