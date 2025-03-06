Exclusive

Peace deal with Russia will 'take time' that Ukraine might not have, former Ukrainian PM warns

6 March 2025, 19:00 | Updated: 6 March 2025, 19:03

Any deal with Russia may take time Ukraine doesn't have, the former PM of Ukraine has warned.
Any deal with Russia may take time Ukraine doesn't have, the former PM of Ukraine has warned. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The former Prime Minister of Ukraine has told LBC any peace deal with Russia will “take a long time” amid ever-rising tensions in Europe.

Ex-Ukrainian PM Arseniy Yatsenyuk told LBC’s Andrew Marr European leaders “must be realistic” as they meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels.

"Let's be frank and let's be realistic, it's going to take a lot of time,” Mr Yatsenyuk said when asked about the potential for peace in Ukraine.

However, the former PM suggested Ukraine may not be able to hold out against Russia long enough for a peace plan to be formulated.

“When do we - as a state of Ukraine - have this time? Both to survive and to defend Ukraine's homeland,” he said.

Read more: Russia wants a 'quick peace' in Ukraine, ambassador claims as he accuses UK of prolonging war

Zelensky - Thankful and grateful we are not alone

“At least we are all on the same page, one can say this was a wake-up call for the whole of Europe and the whole world.

“I do applaud and commend all these articulate words that have been disseminated by EU leaders, it was a good start."

Mr Yatensyuk refused to criticise the Trump administration for their treatment of Ukraine in the wake of Zelenskyy’s disastrous White House meeting with the president.

"We can be very blunt and I have a pile of different slang how to discuss this situation,” he said.

“But let me stick to the policy Prime Minister Starmer is doing.

“Under the current circumstances, it's so easy to find fault and I would never give any kind of pretext to the Trump administration to accuse Ukraine of not being friendly."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and said that Ukraine does not feel alone following today’s defence summit in Brussels.

Zelenskyy met with EU leaders as well as European Council president Antonio Costa and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

"I am grateful for the leadership in discussing the enhancement of Europe's defence capabilities and the strengthening of Ukraine, as well as for all the support on the path to a just and lasting peace," he said in a post on social media.

"It is very important that Ukrainians are not alone – we feel it and know it."

