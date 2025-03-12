Exclusive

Putin 'will agree to Ukraine deal because of heavy losses', US official says as Trump warns of 'devastating' punishment

12 March 2025, 19:17 | Updated: 12 March 2025, 19:32

Sebastian Gorka on the Ukraine ceasefire deal

By Kit Heren

A senior official in Donald Trump's administration has told LBC he's confident that Russia will agree to a peace deal in Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sebastian Gorka, a deputy assistant to the US president, told LBC's Andrew Marr the extent of Russian losses during its three-year invasion of Ukraine made continuing the war politically difficult.

Ukraine agreed to the US' 30-day ceasefire offer on Tuesday, with White House officials now taking the deal to Moscow.

The Kremlin has so far said that it wants to speak to the US directly before making a decision on the ceasefire offer.

Mr Trump warned of "devastating" consequences to Russia if they didn't agree to the peace deal.

Meanwhile Russian president Vladimir Putin was pictured visiting the frontline of the Kursk region, which Ukraine has invaded, while dressed in camouflage.

Read more: 'Positive messages' from Russia on Ukraine peace deal, Trump says, as US diplomats head to Moscow

Read more: Russian missiles strike Kyiv hours after Ukraine agrees to ceasefire deal

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

Mr Gorka said the echoes of the bloody Soviet conflict in Afghanistan - labelled by some as their equivalent of the Vietnam war - had convinced him that Russia would be amenable to peace.

It's unclear how many Russian soldiers have died in the war. A US estimate suggests that over 700,000 have been killed or wounded in the past three years, along with hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians.

Mr Gorka told Andrew: "I look at the losses made, I look at the political tensions inside the Russian Federation and it smacks very much - of the Afghan-Soviet war. That did not go well for the Soviet Union.

"The first thing that was the crack in the armour of the Iron Curtain. It wasn't anything happening in Poland or in the land of my parents' birth, in Hungary.

"It was when the mothers and the grandmothers saw the cardboard coffins of the 19-year-old privates being shipped back from Afghanistan and spoke out publicly against the Kremlin.

"So we're seeing echoes of that kind of tension because it's the young men who are being thrown into the meat grinder."

No one is safe from caller Abigail in debate on Trump, Putin and Gaza

Relations between Ukraine and the US appeared to be faltering after an explosive meeting between Mr Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy nearly two weeks ago.

But after Ukraine agreed to the ceasefire offer on Tuesday Mr Trump invited Mr Zelenskyy back to the White House. Mr Zelenskyy had also written a letter seeking to build diplomatic bridges after the meltdown.

Asked if relations had improved in the past two weeks, Mr Gorka said: "Without a doubt. We've seen the apology come from Kyiv. We've seen their desire to come back to the negotiating table. So without a doubt, I think that the wrong individuals were listened to on one side of the table 12 days ago.

"I think that has changed the dynamic and it's just a recognition of empirical fact. There is no leader in the world today, not a nation head, not a prime minister, not a president, not a Secretary general who can bring peace to Ukraine and to the European continent - except President Trump.

Ukraine accepts 30-day ceasefire deal: Ukrainian adviser reacts

"That is the only person who can bring the fighting to an end. And I think that has been realised by Kyiv, as it has also by Moscow."

Speaking earlier on Wednesday, Mr Trump said that his administration had heard "positive messages" from Russia about the ceasefire deal.

Mr Trump told reporters on Wednesday: "Hopefully we can get a ceasefire", adding that "it is up to Russia now".

He added: "We have people going to Russia right now".

Asked what the US could do to pressure Russia into signing the peace deal, he said: "There are things that wouldn't be pleasant in a financial sense. I can do things financially that would be very bad for Russia.

"I don't want to do that because I want to get peace."

He added: "In a financial sense, yes, we could do things that would be very bad for Russia, that would be devastating for Russia. But I don't want to do that."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that Washington will put the proposals to Moscow directly, adding that "the ball is truly in their court" and rejection of the plan would "make their intentions clear".

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Soldiers secure Mach railway station after Pakistani security forces freed some passengers

Train hijackers 'murder 50 passengers' before Pakistan military kill all insurgents and rescue 300

Thomas Cooper, 5, died on the scene.

Boy, 5, ‘incinerated’ in oxygen chamber while undergoing alternative treatment for ADHD

The Prince of Wales will visit British troops on the Nato frontline

Prince William to visit British troops on Nato frontline in Estonia

The video was posted online before being deleted

Influencer sparks outrage after taking baby wombat away from its mother

Miles of rainforest has been felled (FILE)

Eight miles of Amazon rainforest cut down to build four-lane highway for COP 30 climate summit

Soldiers secure Mach railway station after Pakistani security forces freed some passengers

Pakistan security forces battle to save 300 train hostages in gun showdown with separatist militants

Fuel reservoirs fire following a Russian drone attack near Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Shtekel)

Russian missiles strike Kyiv hours after Ukraine agrees to ceasefire deal

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Hosts Reception At Downing Street To Celebrate International Women's Day

Keir Starmer hails 'remarkable breakthrough' in talks between Ukraine and US as 30-day ceasefire agreed

Exclusive
Yuriy Sak

'Time for Trump to play his cards': Ukrainian official 'optimistic' about peace but warns 'Russia can't be trusted'

Donald Trump, right, has welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky back to the White House after US and Ukraine officials agreed on a ceasefire plan.

'The ball is in Russia's court': Trump invites Zelenskyy back to White House after Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire

File photo

'Over 100' rail passengers taken hostage in Pakistan after separatist militants hijack train in 'terror attack'

An easyJet pilot has been suspended after his jet flew too close to a mountain

EasyJet flight 'seconds from disaster' after nearly crashing into mountain with 190 passengers on board

US and Ukrainian delegations meet in Saudi Arabia as peace talks begin

‘Sign of hope’ as Zelenskyy’s chief of staff posts ‘handshake emoji’ as Ukraine peace talks under way

Russia hit by 'largest drone attack in three years' ahead of crunch Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

Russia hit by 337 drones in 'largest attack in three years' ahead of crunch Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

FILE - Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers.

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte arrested over crimes against humanity following drugs crackdown

Fiancee of 80s rocker Taime Downe presumed dead after plunging from cruise ship following show

Chilling update on death of 80s rocker's fiancée after she plunged overboard during Caribbean cruise

Latest News

See more Latest News

Conscription must be a possibility, former NATO deputy chief says

European countries 'must confront possibility of conscription', former NATO deputy chief says amid Russian threat
Royal pythons rescued by Knaresborough Exotic Rescue

Woman's horror as ex-boyfriend leaves behind 70 snakes after breakup

US President Donald Trump

'Positive messages' from Russia on Ukraine peace deal, Trump says, as US diplomats head to Moscow
Poundland branch in London.

Discount chain set to be sold as high street shops face shutdown threat

The eco-protestors targeted a Tesla store in west London

Just Stop Oil protestors pour orange paint over robot at Tesla store as they brand Elon Musk a 'fascist'
Rachel Zegler as Snow White

Snow White premiere relocated to remote Spanish castle as Disney 'scales back' promo for scandal-hit film
A thief has been found guilty of murdering an Amazon delivery driver who was trying to stop his van from being stolen in Leeds.

Thief guilty of murder after stealing Amazon delivery van and mowing down driver

Oasis have reunited

Oasis line up revealed for reunion gigs: Fan favourites and new star named ahead of world tour

World News

See more World News

US President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2025.

Ukraine war could end ‘within weeks’ Trump claims as he warns it ‘may lead to WW3’ if not stopped

16 days ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy hopes war will end 'this year' as US votes with Russia against UN resolution condemning invasion

16 days ago

Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican

Pope 'resumes some work' after 'slight improvement' in health as night-time prayers begin

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News