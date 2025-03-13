Putin’s ‘secret plan’ for fate of Ukraine revealed in classified Kremlin files - as US team heads to Moscow for talks

By Henry Moore

Russia could work to weaken the United States and “completely dismantle” the Ukrainian government in upcoming negotiations, secret Kremlin documents have revealed.

The Kremlin documents were written in February by a top Russian think-tank and lay out Putin’s demands for a peace deal in Ukraine.

It comes after Donald Trump said the “ball is in Russia’s court” as US special envoy Steve Witkoff heads to Moscow for peace talks.

The secret plans, obtained by the Washington Post, dismiss Trump’s plan for a peace deal in the next 100 days and call for total Russian sovereignty over Ukrainian land it has seized since 2014.

Trump official: ‘There will be serious consequences’ if Russia reject peace

The plans also demand a buffer zone in the northeast of Ukraine as well as a demilitarised zone near Crimea, which Russia illegally invaded in 2014.

Putin’s plans for Ukraine

Work to weaken the US at the negotiating table

“Completely dismantle” the Ukrainian government

No peace until 2026

No European peacekeeping force

A demilitarised zone in Ukraine

No NATO membership for Ukraine

If Putin goes ahead with these plans, Ukraine will face the “complete dismantling” of its current government.

The Kremlin has denied any such plans exist, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying Russia “is not aware of such recommendations.”

He branded the plans “extremely contradictory,” and said “we are working with more-considered options.”

The plans also call for Russia to “normalise” relations with the United States by pitting Trump’s government against its European allies.

In a bid to boost relations with the US, Russia would stop providing weapons to nations deemed “unfriendly” to the United States.

This comes after Vladimir Putin visited the Russian frontline dressed in military uniform ahead of ceasefire talks.

Donald Trump claims a team of officials are on their way to Russia "right now" - as Moscow considers an American-proposed ceasefire in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepted the 30-day truce - but the Kremlin says it is awaiting details.

On Wednesday evening, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was still awaiting "detailed information" on the proposal.

Relations between Ukraine and the US appeared to be faltering after an explosive meeting between Mr Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy nearly two weeks ago.

But after Ukraine agreed to the ceasefire offer on Tuesday, Mr Trump invited Mr Zelenskyy back to the White House.

Mr Zelenskyy had also written a letter seeking to build diplomatic bridges after the meltdown.

Speaking earlier on Wednesday, Mr Trump said that his administration had heard "positive messages" from Russia about the ceasefire deal.

Mr Trump told reporters on Wednesday: "Hopefully we can get a ceasefire", adding that "it is up to Russia now".

He added: "We have people going to Russia right now".

Asked what the US could do to pressure Russia into signing the peace deal, he said: "There are things that wouldn't be pleasant in a financial sense. I can do things financially that would be very bad for Russia.

"I don't want to do that because I want to get peace."

He added: "In a financial sense, yes, we could do things that would be very bad for Russia, that would be devastating for Russia. But I don't want to do that."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that Washington will put the proposals to Moscow directly, adding that "the ball is truly in their court" and rejection of the plan would "make their intentions clear".