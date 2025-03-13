Putin’s ‘secret plan’ for fate of Ukraine revealed in classified Kremlin files - as US team heads to Moscow for talks

13 March 2025, 09:06 | Updated: 13 March 2025, 09:23

The world is waiting for Putin's response to a proposed ceasefire
The world is waiting for Putin's response to a proposed ceasefire. Picture: Alamy, Kremlin

By Henry Moore

Russia could work to weaken the United States and “completely dismantle” the Ukrainian government in upcoming negotiations, secret Kremlin documents have revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Kremlin documents were written in February by a top Russian think-tank and lay out Putin’s demands for a peace deal in Ukraine.

It comes after Donald Trump said the “ball is in Russia’s court” as US special envoy Steve Witkoff heads to Moscow for peace talks.

The secret plans, obtained by the Washington Post, dismiss Trump’s plan for a peace deal in the next 100 days and call for total Russian sovereignty over Ukrainian land it has seized since 2014.

Read more: Putin dons military fatigues for frontline visit - as Trump threatens to destroy Russian economy in bid for peace deal

Trump official: ‘There will be serious consequences’ if Russia reject peace

The plans also demand a buffer zone in the northeast of Ukraine as well as a demilitarised zone near Crimea, which Russia illegally invaded in 2014.

Putin’s plans for Ukraine

  • Work to weaken the US at the negotiating table
  • “Completely dismantle” the Ukrainian government
  • No peace until 2026
  • No European peacekeeping force
  • A demilitarised zone in Ukraine
  • No NATO membership for Ukraine

If Putin goes ahead with these plans, Ukraine will face the “complete dismantling” of its current government.

The Kremlin has denied any such plans exist, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying Russia “is not aware of such recommendations.”

He branded the plans “extremely contradictory,” and said “we are working with more-considered options.”

The plans also call for Russia to “normalise” relations with the United States by pitting Trump’s government against its European allies.

Russian President Putin visits Kursk in military uniform
Russian President Putin visits Kursk in military uniform. Picture: Getty

In a bid to boost relations with the US, Russia would stop providing weapons to nations deemed “unfriendly” to the United States.

This comes after Vladimir Putin visited the Russian frontline dressed in military uniform ahead of ceasefire talks.

Donald Trump claims a team of officials are on their way to Russia "right now" - as Moscow considers an American-proposed ceasefire in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepted the 30-day truce - but the Kremlin says it is awaiting details.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have reportedly shared their first phone call since the election.
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have reportedly shared their first phone call since the election. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday evening, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was still awaiting "detailed information" on the proposal.

Relations between Ukraine and the US appeared to be faltering after an explosive meeting between Mr Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy nearly two weeks ago.

But after Ukraine agreed to the ceasefire offer on Tuesday, Mr Trump invited Mr Zelenskyy back to the White House.

Mr Zelenskyy had also written a letter seeking to build diplomatic bridges after the meltdown.

Speaking earlier on Wednesday, Mr Trump said that his administration had heard "positive messages" from Russia about the ceasefire deal.

Volodymyr Zelensky gives a press conference on March 12, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelensky gives a press conference on March 12, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump told reporters on Wednesday: "Hopefully we can get a ceasefire", adding that "it is up to Russia now".

He added: "We have people going to Russia right now".

Asked what the US could do to pressure Russia into signing the peace deal, he said: "There are things that wouldn't be pleasant in a financial sense. I can do things financially that would be very bad for Russia.

"I don't want to do that because I want to get peace."

He added: "In a financial sense, yes, we could do things that would be very bad for Russia, that would be devastating for Russia. But I don't want to do that."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that Washington will put the proposals to Moscow directly, adding that "the ball is truly in their court" and rejection of the plan would "make their intentions clear".

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Estonian President Alar Karis (R) meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Estonia's President tells LBC he backs all European countries introducing conscription

Russian President Vladimir Putin accompanied by Russian Chief of General Staff Gen.

Putin dons military fatigues for frontline visit - as Trump threatens to destroy Russian economy in bid for peace deal

Exclusive
Putin is likely to sign a peace deal, a White House official has said

Putin 'will agree to Ukraine deal because of heavy losses', US official says as Trump warns of 'devastating' punishment

Soldiers secure Mach railway station after Pakistani security forces freed some passengers

Train hijackers 'murder 50 passengers' before Pakistan military kill all insurgents and rescue 300

Thomas Cooper, 5, died on the scene.

Boy, 5, ‘incinerated’ in oxygen chamber while undergoing alternative treatment for ADHD

The Prince of Wales will visit British troops on the Nato frontline

Prince William to visit British troops on Nato frontline in Estonia

The video was posted online before being deleted

Influencer sparks outrage after taking baby wombat away from its mother

Miles of rainforest has been felled (FILE)

Eight miles of Amazon rainforest cut down to build four-lane highway for COP 30 climate summit

Soldiers secure Mach railway station after Pakistani security forces freed some passengers

Pakistan security forces battle to save 300 train hostages in gun showdown with separatist militants

Fuel reservoirs fire following a Russian drone attack near Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Shtekel)

Russian missiles strike Kyiv hours after Ukraine agrees to ceasefire deal

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Hosts Reception At Downing Street To Celebrate International Women's Day

Keir Starmer hails 'remarkable breakthrough' in talks between Ukraine and US as 30-day ceasefire agreed

Exclusive
Yuriy Sak

'Time for Trump to play his cards': Ukrainian official 'optimistic' about peace but warns 'Russia can't be trusted'

Donald Trump, right, has welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky back to the White House after US and Ukraine officials agreed on a ceasefire plan.

'The ball is in Russia's court': Trump invites Zelenskyy back to White House after Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire

File photo

'Over 100' rail passengers taken hostage in Pakistan after separatist militants hijack train in 'terror attack'

An easyJet pilot has been suspended after his jet flew too close to a mountain

EasyJet flight 'seconds from disaster' after nearly crashing into mountain with 190 passengers on board

US and Ukrainian delegations meet in Saudi Arabia as peace talks begin

‘Sign of hope’ as Zelenskyy’s chief of staff posts ‘handshake emoji’ as Ukraine peace talks under way

Latest News

See more Latest News

Judge Jonathan Straw branded the mother “wicked and devious liar.”

'Wicked' mum-of-two faked terminal cancer to trick partner out of £25,000 for ‘treatment’

Reduced price supermarket sticker on a loaf of white sliced bread close up

Major British supermarket to give away free food as £0 ‘yellow stickers’ trial looks set to slash waste
Labour MP Cat Smith has described the broadcast, from the grave of Nicola Bulley (L) as “crass and inappropriate”

Tiktokker blasted for ‘sickening' ghost-hunting livestream filmed at Nicola Bulley’s grave

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. Picture date: Tuesday March 11, 2025.

Record five million forced into higher rate tax band as fears Reeves will impose mini-Budget freeze loom
London, UK. 7 March 2025 Upper Tribunal hearings in the case of former Barclays CEO Jes Staley who is appealing a £1.8m fine and ruling made in October 2023 by the Financial Conduct Authority to ban him from holding senior positions in the UK.

Former Barclays Boss Jes Staley admits having sex with member of Jeffrey Epstein’s staff

Missing mother-of-two Jemma Hart was eaten by her pet sausage dogs as she lay dead pictured

Pictured: Missing mother-of-two eaten by her pet sausage dogs as she lay dead at home - as neighbours tell of tragedy
Police officers

New law needed for Southport-type attacks - but terror definition should not change

K

Daughter of murdered MP says PM has given her 'glimmer of hope' after hopes for public inquiry

World News

See more World News

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay

16 days ago

Clint Hill, the US secret service agent who leapt onto the back of John F Kennedy's limousine after the president was shot, has died aged 93.

Secret Service agent who jumped onto JFK’s limousine after assassination Clint Hill dies aged 93

16 days ago

Peter Reynolds, 79 and his wife Barbie, 75 have been arrested by the Taliban.

Taliban issues major update on British couple arrested in Afghanistan

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News