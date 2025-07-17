Russia could launch 'preventative strikes' on the West if 'necessary', Putin ally warns

17 July 2025, 13:35

Russia's President Vladimir Putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A close ally of Vladimir Putin and the former prime minister of Russia has warned the Kremlin could launch “preventative strikes” on the West “if necessary.”

Dmitry Medvedev hit out at NATO for waging a “full-scale war” against Russia and called for Putin to respond in kind, launching strikes on Ukraine’s allies, TASS news agency reports.

"We need to act accordingly. Respond in full. And if necessary, launch preventative strikes," Dmitry Medvedev said.

Minutes later though, Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s security council, walked back his warning, saying: "Let me remind you that our president has unequivocally stated that Russia has no intention of fighting NATO or 'attacking Europe'.”

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev.
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev. Picture: Alamy

This interview comes just days after US President Donald Trump committed to giving Ukraine weapons and ammunition, after he reportedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy whether he could hit Moscow.

Trump announced that Russia will be hit with “very severe tariffs” if a ceasefire with Ukraine isn't brokered within 50 days in a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

He went on to say that the US is "going to make top-of-the-line weapons" and send them to NATO, which will be paid for by the EU.

Through the deal, Ukraine can get its hands on "really massive numbers of military equipment" for air defence, missiles and ammunition, Rutte added.

The news comes amid reports that the US President is “very unhappy” with Russia and President Vladimir Putin's actions towards Ukraine.

He has allegedly asked President Zelenskyy whether the Ukrainian military can hit Moscow and St Petersburg to 'make them feel the pain'.

"Volodymyr, can you hit Moscow? . . . Can you hit St Petersburg too?" Trump asked during a call on July 4 between the US and Ukrainian leaders, according to the Financial Times.

Zelenskyy is said to have replied: "Absolutely. We can if you give us the weapons."

Trump hopes that this will force the Kremlin to the negotiating table, according to the two people briefed on the call.

