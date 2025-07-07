Russian minister dies hours after being sacked by President Vladimir Putin

Russian Minister of Transport Roman Starovoyt arrives at a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

A former Russian minister has died just hours after being fired by President Vladimir Putin.

Russian media is reporting that Roman Starovoit, the former Transport Minister, has taken his own life following his dismissal on Monday.

The Investigative Committee of Russia has said that Starovoit was 'found in a personal car with a gunshot wound.'

There are suggestions that Starovoit's suicide may be linked to a possible criminal case and he may used an honorary firearm he had received from the Interior Ministry in 2023.

Putin apparently gave no reason for firing Starovoit, who had only been in post for one year, however sources told Reuters that there had been talks over firing him for weeks due to corruption in Kursk.

Putin named Andrey Nikitin, a former governor of the Novgorod region, as acting transport minister.