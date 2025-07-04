Russian oil tycoon found dead after falling from a window in his Moscow home

4 July 2025, 10:06 | Updated: 4 July 2025, 10:20

Andrey Badalov has died after falling from a window in his home in Moscow
Andrey Badalov has died after falling from a window in his home in Moscow. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

A Russian oil tycoon has died after falling from a window in his home in Moscow.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrey Badalov, vice president of Russian oil pipeline company Transneft, was found dead beneath the windows of a home on the Rublyovo-Uspenskoye highway, according to Russian state media.

His death is the latest in a string of high profile and unexpected deaths of senior executives in the country's energy sector since the Ukraine invasion began in 2022.

An unnamed law enforcement source told state-run media outlet TASS that "the preliminary cause of death is suicide."

Transneft has confirmed Mr Badalov, 62, has died but have not commented on the circumstances.

