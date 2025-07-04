James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Russian oil tycoon found dead after falling from a window in his Moscow home
4 July 2025, 10:06 | Updated: 4 July 2025, 10:20
A Russian oil tycoon has died after falling from a window in his home in Moscow.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrey Badalov, vice president of Russian oil pipeline company Transneft, was found dead beneath the windows of a home on the Rublyovo-Uspenskoye highway, according to Russian state media.
His death is the latest in a string of high profile and unexpected deaths of senior executives in the country's energy sector since the Ukraine invasion began in 2022.
An unnamed law enforcement source told state-run media outlet TASS that "the preliminary cause of death is suicide."
Transneft has confirmed Mr Badalov, 62, has died but have not commented on the circumstances.