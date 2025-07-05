Eighteen injured as Ryanair flight evacuated at Majorca airport - as passengers seen jumping from wings to escape

5 July 2025, 10:53 | Updated: 5 July 2025, 11:45

A Ryanair flight from Majorca to Manchester was evacuated.
A Ryanair flight from Majorca to Manchester was evacuated. Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

Eighteen people sustained injuries while evacuating a Ryanair plane destined for Manchester after a fire alarm was raised.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Passengers were seen jumping from the wings to flee the plane grounded on the tarmac at Palma de Mallorca Airport in Majorca on Friday evening.

Among the eighteen injured, six were taken to nearby hospitals Clinica Rotger and the Palmaplanas Hospital.

Ryanair said in a statement to LBC they encountered "very minor injuries", including ankle sprains, while hurriedly disembarking the plane.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 12.35am after a fire bell was triggered on board.

Six passengers were taken to hospital after getting injured while disembarking the plane.
Six passengers were taken to hospital after getting injured while disembarking the plane. Picture: Getty

Ryanair has since said it was a false alarm.

In a statement, the airline company said: “This flight from Palma to Manchester (4 July) discontinued take-off due to a false fire warning light indication. Passengers were disembarked using the inflatable slides and returned to the terminal.

"While disembarking, a small number of passengers encountered very minor injuries (ankle sprains, etc.) and crew requested immediate medical assistance. To minimise disruption to passengers, we quickly arranged a replacement aircraft to operate this flight, which departed Palma at 07:05 this morning.

"We sincerely apologise to affected passengers for any inconvenience caused.”

The incident happened before take off at Palma de Mallorca Airport.
The incident happened before take off at Palma de Mallorca Airport. Picture: Getty

A spokesman for a regional government-run emergency response coordination centre said to the Daily Mail: "We received an alert about a fire on a plane on the ground at Palma airport at 00.36am today.

"Four ambulances were sent to the scene which were two basic life support units and two advanced life support unit.

"Eighteen people were injured and received medical assistance of whom six were taken to hospital.They were all minor.

"Three went to the Clinica Rotger and three to the Palmaplanas Hospital."

LBC understands the British consulate has not been approached for assistance, but remains ready to support British nationals abroad 24/7.

