Exclusive

'It's bonkers': Sadiq Khan hits out at Trump for 'rewarding' Putin while excluding Ukraine from peace talks

Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has hit out at Donald Trump for 'rewarding' Vladimir Putin while excluding Ukraine from peace talks.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking during LBC's Speak to Sadiq, Mr Khan said "what happens in Ukraine happens to us", as he warned that Trump was "rewarding" Putin.

He said it was "bonkers" that President Zelenskyy's team had not been included in talks to end the war in Ukraine.

"We have tens of thousands of Ukrainians who are refugees in our city because of Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine," the mayor said.

"And what beggars belief is for the president of the USA apparently rewarding the aggressor not just in terms of giving him the 20% of Ukraine that they currently occupy, but also somehow blaming President Zelenskyy for what's happened over the last few years."

Read more: Trump is living in a ‘disinformation space’, says Zelenskyy as he hits back at US for ‘helping’ Putin 'come out of isolation'

Read more: Ukraine 'could partner with Europe' if sidelined from negotiations - as Ben Wallace brands Trump remarks 'pure Disney'

Sir Sadiq Khan opens up on Trump and Ukraine as he takes LBC listener's calls

He went on to say: "When you hear the stories of those who've lost their lives, those who are bereaved, those who are amputees, the suffering in Kyiv and across Ukraine, and somehow blame the Ukrainian leadership is beggars belief.

"But also the idea that you'd have Putin's team and Trump's team having conversations about Ukraine's future without President Zelenskyy or Ukrainian people is just bonkers."

Mr Khan said he spent Tuesday with the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, who is trying to get across the suffering still going on.

"One of the reasons he's here is to make sure we remind ourselves of what's happening in Kyiv and Ukraine," he said.

"Vitali is somebody who knows Donald Trump from his days as a boxer. Both him and Vladimir, his brother, were world champions, and he's really keen to get across the suffering that's still taking place, the loss that's taken place over the last three years.

"But also, there can be no solution [without including the] Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian leadership."

It comes after Zelenskyy hit back at Trump, who claimed Ukraine started the war against Russia.

Trump is "trapped in a disinformation bubble", Zelenskyy said.

He continued: "Look, we all want a victory, and we want Trump to win, and we want Ukraine to win, all of us to succeed.

"But I am protecting Ukraine. I can't sell it away. I can't sell our state."

This story is being updated