Exclusive

'It's bonkers': Sadiq Khan hits out at Trump for 'rewarding' Putin while excluding Ukraine from peace talks

19 February 2025, 12:07 | Updated: 19 February 2025, 12:16

Sadiq Khan
Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has hit out at Donald Trump for 'rewarding' Vladimir Putin while excluding Ukraine from peace talks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking during LBC's Speak to Sadiq, Mr Khan said "what happens in Ukraine happens to us", as he warned that Trump was "rewarding" Putin.

He said it was "bonkers" that President Zelenskyy's team had not been included in talks to end the war in Ukraine.

"We have tens of thousands of Ukrainians who are refugees in our city because of Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine," the mayor said.

"And what beggars belief is for the president of the USA apparently rewarding the aggressor not just in terms of giving him the 20% of Ukraine that they currently occupy, but also somehow blaming President Zelenskyy for what's happened over the last few years."

Read more: Trump is living in a ‘disinformation space’, says Zelenskyy as he hits back at US for ‘helping’ Putin 'come out of isolation'

Read more: Ukraine 'could partner with Europe' if sidelined from negotiations - as Ben Wallace brands Trump remarks 'pure Disney'

Sir Sadiq Khan opens up on Trump and Ukraine as he takes LBC listener's calls

He went on to say: "When you hear the stories of those who've lost their lives, those who are bereaved, those who are amputees, the suffering in Kyiv and across Ukraine, and somehow blame the Ukrainian leadership is beggars belief.

"But also the idea that you'd have Putin's team and Trump's team having conversations about Ukraine's future without President Zelenskyy or Ukrainian people is just bonkers."

Mr Khan said he spent Tuesday with the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, who is trying to get across the suffering still going on.

"One of the reasons he's here is to make sure we remind ourselves of what's happening in Kyiv and Ukraine," he said.

"Vitali is somebody who knows Donald Trump from his days as a boxer. Both him and Vladimir, his brother, were world champions, and he's really keen to get across the suffering that's still taking place, the loss that's taken place over the last three years.

"But also, there can be no solution [without including the] Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian leadership."

It comes after Zelenskyy hit back at Trump, who claimed Ukraine started the war against Russia.

Trump is "trapped in a disinformation bubble", Zelenskyy said.

He continued: "Look, we all want a victory, and we want Trump to win, and we want Ukraine to win, all of us to succeed.

"But I am protecting Ukraine. I can't sell it away. I can't sell our state."

This story is being updated

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

The mother of Lindsay Foreman, left, who is being detained in Iran for alleged espionage, says the charges are made up.

Mother of Brit detained in Iran during round-the-world motorbike trip says espionage charges are 'made up'

Pope Francis

Pope Francis fears he 'may not survive' as Pontif battles 'complex' double pneumonia

False killer whales became stranded on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, on a remote beach on near Arthur River in Australia's island state of Tasmania.

Horror as nearly 100 false killer whales set to be euthanised after mass stranding on Australian beach

Charlotte Peet has gone missing in Brazil.

Desperate hunt for missing Brit journalist, 32, who vanished almost two weeks ago in Brazil

Craig and Lindsay Foreman

Did motorbike couple's 'happiness' survey prompt arrest on spying charges in Iran?

The Vatican says Pope Francis is being treated for 'bilateral pneumonia'

New scans show Pope Francis has pneumonia in both lungs but Vatican says he remains ‘in good spirits’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned 'any appearance by armed forces under some other flag' in Ukraine would be 'completely unacceptable', in a dig at a peace plan floated by Keir Starmer.

Keir Starmer’s Ukraine peacekeeping plan ‘completely unacceptable’, Russia tells US in Saudi Arabia talks

Lydia Mugambe is accused of taking 'advantage of her status'

UN judge ‘trafficked woman to UK to be her slave'

The plane, which was carrying 80 people, slid down onto the icy runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport before bursting into flames

Horrifying video shows moment Delta plane crashes on tarmac and bursts into flames at Toronto airport

Healey's comments came following Russia-US Peake talks in Saudi Arabia.

UK facing 'new era of threat' from Russia, Defence Secretary says as he unveils ‘biggest military shake up in 50 years’

Passengers escape Flipped over Delta plane after it crashed while landing in Toronto

'We were hanging upside down like bats': Survivors reveal fear and chaos inside flipped over Delta plane

Craig and Lindsay Foreman

British couple on round-the-world motorbike adventure charged with espionage by Iranian authorities

Corinna Schumacher, right, has broken her silence on the case involving a plot to reveal Formula One star Michael Schumacher's health secrets.

Michael Schumacher's wife breaks silence after three men guilty of blackmail plot to reveal F1 legend's health secrets

Pope Francis

Pope Francis cancels weekend engagements as hospital stay extended

Alhaurin El Grande Malaga Province Spain Church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación

Heartbreak as Brit pensioner, 90, 'starves to death in her Spanish home' as son, 63, 'found dead in property'

US and Russia begin talks about Ukraine in Saudi Arabia

Vladimir Putin 'ready to meet Zelenskyy', Moscow says as Russia-US peace talks underway

Latest News

See more Latest News

The scene in Godstone after a sinkhole appeared on Monday night. The large sinkhole has forced the closure of the high street in the Surrey village.

Major incident declared after second sinkhole opens up on residential Surrey street

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Trump is living in a ‘disinformation space’, says Zelenskyy as he hits back at US for ‘helping’ Putin 'come out of isolation'
Ukraine 'could partner with Europe' if sidelined from negotiations - as Ben Wallace brands Trump remarks 'pure Disney'

Ukraine 'could partner with Europe' if sidelined from negotiations - as Ben Wallace brands Trump remarks 'pure Disney'
Raducanu was seen wiping away her tears

Tearful Emma Raducanu hides behind umpire after being confronted by 'fixated man' who is then dragged away
Pete Doherty of The Libertines has shared a worrying health update.

Pete Doherty risks having toes amputated in battle with Type 2 Diabetes, rock star tells fans in health update
£60 Million Worth of Watches Stolen in Britain Last Year Amid Rising Global Watch Crime

UK faces surge in luxury watch theft as stolen timepieces top £1.6 billion with £60 million taken in Britain last year alone
A graphic depiction of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas, the two documentary makers behind the project are now facing criticism over the children featured.

BBC blasted for 'blindly spouting propaganda' over claims Gaza documentary features Hamas leader's son
Alice da Silva Aguiar was one of the three children killed

Mother of Southport attack victim praises local community as she speaks out for the first time since knife rampage

World News

See more World News

World champion figure skaters and their coaches, a civil rights lawyer, students and their parents, and a soon-to-be-married pilot were among those who lost their lives in the tragic crash on Wednesday.

'Our hearts are shattered' - World champion skaters, troops and students among victims of Washington DC plane crash

18 days ago

Yarden Bibas (L), Ofer Kalderon and Keith Siegel (R)

Hamas releases names of three more Israeli hostages set to be freed over weekend

19 days ago

Horrifying near-miss between passenger plane and helicopter just 24 hours before American Airlines crash killed 67

Horrifying near-miss between passenger plane and helicopter just 24 hours before American Airlines crash killed 67

19 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News