Sausage dog mauls newborn baby to death after vets refused to euthanise it

14 March 2025, 12:40

Close up of a dachshund sausage dog in long grass
Close up of a dachshund sausage dog in long grass. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

An “aggressive” sausage dog has mauled a newborn baby to death despite the child’s parents raising concerns about the animal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The vicious animal reportedly leaped into the child’s cot as it slept before strangling it at its home in Siberia, Russia.

The child was just a month old when the deadly attack took place.

According to local media, the dog strangled the baby in its cot by wrapping its jaw around the tot’s throat as it slept on March 10.

One family member said the dog had become aggressive since the baby’s birth and, prior to the attack, the parents attempted to have it euthanised.

Read more: Missing mum found eaten by her two sausage dogs - as son says pets were 'her life'

Her son said her dogs were "her life." (FILE)
Her son said her dogs were "her life." (FILE). Picture: Getty

Vets in the Russian town of Seversk refused to put the deadly dachshund down, however.

As the dog became more aggressive, the mum and dad decided to keep it on a lead at night, but tragically the father forgot to tie the beast up on the night it murdered the child.

The family member said: "This dachshund that lived with them, an eight-year-old dog. It behaved aggressively towards adult owners.

"And when the second child was born in the family in February, the aggression only increased.

"The parents understood the danger, decided on euthanasia. And they brought the dog to several clinics, but they were refused, because the animal was physically absolutely healthy."

The dog has now been euthanised, local media reports.

It comes after a missing mum-of-two was found having been partially eaten by her two pet sausage dogs - with the animals being described by her son as “her life.”

Jemma Hart was missing for a month when her body was discovered at her home in Swindon - partially devoured by her two pets.

Missing mother-of-two Jemma Hart was eaten by her pet sausage dogs as she lay dead.
Missing mother-of-two Jemma Hart was eaten by her pet sausage dogs as she lay dead. Picture: Facebook

Neighbours reported their concerns to police after she failed to open a text message and one of her dogs was heard whimpering from inside the house.

Ms Hart was often seen walking her dogs and, speaking at the inquest into her death, her son described her love for the two canines.

He said: "She’d had dogs in the past but in 2022 she got a dachshund called Frankie and a year later she got another one called Millie.

"Her house backed onto Lydiard Park where she regularly walked her dogs, and the dogs were her life."

Coroner Ian Singleton told the inquest: "On January 29, Wiltshire Police was contacted by Jemma’s neighbours with concerns that they hadn’t seen her since Christmas.

"Officers went to her home and found her deceased in the living room.

"One of her dogs was also found dead at the scene and the other was in a distressed condition."

Police confirmed Ms Hart’s body had been partially eaten by the dogs.

