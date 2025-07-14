'We are absolutely broken': Scottish holidaymaker, 26, falls to his death at Ibiza Rocks Hotel

14 July 2025, 13:43

Evan died while holidaying at the popular Ibiza Rocks Hotel.
Evan died while holidaying at the popular Ibiza Rocks Hotel. Picture: Facebook/Instagram/@Ibizarocks

By Shannon Cook

The Scottish tourist, 26, tragically fell to his death at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Evan Thomson, from Aberdeen, fell to his death last Monday.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Evan was pronounced dead at the scene.

His mum, Lel Kellighan, posted on social media: “I’m absolutely heartbroken to write and tell you all, earlier this week my son Evan was in a tragic accident whilst on holiday with his friends in Ibiza and sadly passed away.

“We are all absolutely broken.

“Please allow us some time.

“Funeral details will follow.”

Evan Thomson, from Aberdeen, fell to his death last Monday.
Evan Thomson, from Aberdeen, fell to his death last Monday. Picture: Facebook

It is not yet known how the incident unfolded.

Spain's Guardia Civil are currently investigating what happened.

A spokesperson for the Ibiza Rocks Hotel told the Press and Journal: “This is a truly tragic and extremely sad situation.

“Our senior management team onsite did everything possible to help the police with their investigation into events leading up to Evan’s death, and to provide constant support from our customer services manager to Evan’s friends.

“That has included them having 24-hour access to our senior manager for any help or questions and giving them permission to pass on her mobilenumber to Evan’s family should they wish to call us direct.

“They were very appreciative of all the help and support at such a difficult time.

“We are deeply saddened by Evan’s death and our thoughts continue to be with his family and friends at this truly difficult time.”

