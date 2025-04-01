Scottish tourist dies after sustaining severe burns in Rome gas explosion that destroyed three-storey hotel

Emergency services at the scene after an explosion at a building thought to be a gas leak, in Via Pio Foà and Via Vitellia, in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025.
Emergency services at the scene after an explosion at a building thought to be a gas leak, in Via Pio Foà and Via Vitellia, in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025. Picture: Alamy

A Scottish tourist has died after sustaining severe burns in what authorities believe to be a gas explosion that flattened a three-storey B&B in Rome.

Grant Paterson, 54, was pulled out of the ruins conscious after a large explosion all but demolished the building in the Italian Capital, but has since succumbed to his injuries.

It's believed Mr Paterson suffered third degree burns to 75% of his body, according to local news site Roma Today.

Paterson, from East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, has reportedly been left severely burned after the explosion in the Monteverde area of the city at about 8.30am on Saturday.

He was taken to Sant'Eugenio hospital for treatment, with Roberto Gualtieri, the Mayor of Rome, visiting the scene in the hours that followed, as he ordered a full investigation into the incident.

The B&B, named Mamma Roma, was located on the Via Vitella in Monteverde, a busy neighbourhood in southwestern Rome.

Building explodes due to a gas leak in Via Pio Foà and Via Vitellia. In the photo, the exploded building and the rescuers. Sunday, March 23, 2025.
Building explodes due to a gas leak in Via Pio Foà and Via Vitellia. In the photo, the exploded building and the rescuers. Sunday, March 23, 2025. Picture: Alamy

In the hours that followed, Rome's Mayor said: “We don’t know his exact condition, but he suffered burns, and this also suggests that it was an explosion caused by gas, which also causes flames.

“It was a very loud explosion, a building collapsed and the wall of Villa Pamphili was also damaged.”

Social media posts show Mr Paterson, a CalMac employee, arrived in Rome last week for a holiday and had visited famous sites such as the Colosseum and the Pantheon before Saturday's incident.

Members of the emergency services at the scene after an explosion, thought to be a gas leak in Via Pio Foà and Via Vitellia, in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025.
Members of the emergency services at the scene after an explosion, thought to be a gas leak in Via Pio Foà and Via Vitellia, in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025. Picture: Alamy

He wrote: "Arrived in Rome, trains, planes, buses and foot ... Accommodation is beautiful. This should be a good week ... if I don't get killed in some ungodly way ..."

Roberto Gualtieri, the Mayor of Rome, visited the scene and told reporters he has ordered a full investigation into the explosion.

Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri visits the scene after a building explosion, thought to be a gas leak in Via Pio Foà and Via Vitellia, in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025.
Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri visits the scene after a building explosion, thought to be a gas leak in Via Pio Foà and Via Vitellia, in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025. Picture: Alamy

He said: "The important thing is that fortunately there are no victims, although unfortunately one person was seriously injured.

"Most likely he is a guest of a hospitality facility, of Scottish origin.

“We don't know his exact condition, but he suffered burns, and this also suggests that it was an explosion caused by gas, which also causes flames.

"It was a very loud explosion, a building collapsed and the wall of Villa Pamphili was also damaged."

Mr Paterson's CalMac colleagues offered their support to him and his family.

Building explodes due to a gas leak in Via Pio Foà and Via Vitellia. In the photo, the exploded building and the rescuers. Sunday, March 23, 2025.
Building explodes due to a gas leak in Via Pio Foà and Via Vitellia. In the photo, the exploded building and the rescuers. Sunday, March 23, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Duncan Mackison, chief executive of CalMac, said: "We were shocked and saddened to hear that our colleague, Grant, has been critically injured on holiday.

"We have reached out to offer our support to Grant's family, and our thoughts are with Grant and his family at this difficult time."

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has been hospitalised in Italy and are in contact with the local authorities."

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise funds for Mr Paterson's medical costs.

By around 6.15pm on Monday, it had amassed more than £2,500 in donations.

Donations can be made to Mr Paterson at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/m-beaton-1?utm_term=X4rXaDZv5

