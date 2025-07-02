Diddy found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering but convicted of lesser charge

2 July 2025, 15:22 | Updated: 2 July 2025, 15:27

Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest
The jury foreperson says they have reached a verdict on four counts in the 'Diddy' sex trafficking trial. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution, but not guilty of all other charges including sex-trafficking and racketeering.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rapper and producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs was on trial in New York for crimes including sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, as well as racketeering.

He has been found guilty of transportation for prostitution of Cassie Ventura - his longtime ex-girlfriend - and of Jane, who dated Diddy between 2021 until his arrest in 2024 but testified under a pseudonym.

He was found not guilty of the sex-trafficking of Cassie Ventura, the sex-trafficking of Jane, and racketeering conspiracy.

Racketeering conspiracy covers a number of alleged crimes in a criminal scheme or enterprise.

The eight acts Sean Combs was accused of that fall under this charge include kidnapping, arson, bribery, witness tampering, forced labour, sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and possession with intent to distribute drugs.

Combs, 55, denied all charges.

People try to get a view and record and photograph Sean Combs' family as they leave the courthouse at the end of the day.
People try to get a view and record and photograph Sean Combs' family as they leave the courthouse at the end of the day. Picture: Getty

The 12-member jury has heard from 34 witnesses over the nearly two month trial.

Ex-girlfriends, former employees of Diddy, male escorts and federal agents appeared on the witness stand.

This comes as the defence lawyers made their final arguments for the trial on Saturday.

Defence attorney Marc Agnifilo pushed back on the "badly exaggerated trial", and said Combs had a "swinger" lifestyle, with the prosecution charging "threesomes as racketeering".

Janice Combs, mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs, King Combs and Justin Combs, sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs, depart federal court as jury continues deliberations.
Janice Combs, mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs, King Combs and Justin Combs, sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs, depart federal court as jury continues deliberations. Picture: Getty

While Agnifilio said the defence "owns the domestic violence", he added Combs "is going to fight to the death to defend himself against what he didn't do".

Moving onto Combs' relationship with Cassie Ventura, who testified against against the rapper, Mr Agnifilo said the relationship is "a great modern love story".

He also described the texts between Ventura and Combs as "some of the most beautiful language" and if the public read them then they would "cry".

He added while the prosecution "is trying to get you to believe it's one-sided", it is in fact "a real relationship and they are in love".

Portraying the relationship, he goes on: "It isn't hard to pick a winner - Cassie flat won. It's not a secret, he's in jail. Marshall's service doing a good job keeping him safe but in jail."

He continued: "Nobody's forcing her to do this. Glod bless her, she’s a sexy woman and that’s what she deserve to be."

Lawyers for Combs also mocked the prosecution for presenting bottles of baby oil as evidence that he engaged in sex trafficking during their closing arguments at his New York trial.

On the subject of Combs' former employee, who testified anonymously as 'Mia', Mr Agnifilo said she was "happy" and "loved working with Sean Combs".

In May, 'Mia' alleged the rapper sexually assaulted her "on more than one occasion".

Mr Agnifilo said the prosecution has "created a false persona of her".

