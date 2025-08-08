Second California wildfire in a week prompts thousands of evacuations

Firefighters battle flames from the Canyon Fire yesterday (August 7) in Castaic, California. Picture: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

By Danielle Desouza

California's second wildfire in the space of a week has resulted in more than 4,200 people being evacuated from their homes.

The Canyon Fire at Hasley Canyon, Ventura County, began at around 1.30pm on Thursday, spreading to an area of 2.3 square miles in a mere five hours, according to county officials.

Late on Thursday, it was said to still be "0% contained" and spreading east.

A separate fire that began last Friday, which is now California's biggest so far this year, is still causing destruction across the Los Padres National Forest.

A firefighter watches as the Gifford Fire burns on August 6, 2025 in Los Padres National Forest, California. Picture: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

The immediate evacuation zone in Ventura County is relatively unpopulated, with only around 56 people being asked to leave their homes in the Lake Piru recreation area.

However, in neighbouring Los Angeles (LA) County, 4,200 residents and 1,400 buildings are under evacuation orders, with a further 12,500 issued with an evacuation warning, according to Ventura County Fire Department spokesman Andrew Dowd.

Evacuation warnings have been issued from the L.A. County line to the northwest of Lake Piru. Picture: Getty

He added around 250 firefighters are working to bring the flames under control, equipped with helicopters and air support.

In LA County, supervisor Kathryn Barger said: "Extreme heat and low humidity in our north county have created dangerous conditions where flames can spread with alarming speed. If first responders tell you to leave, go without hesitation."