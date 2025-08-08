Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 7pm
Second California wildfire in a week prompts thousands of evacuations
8 August 2025, 15:07 | Updated: 8 August 2025, 15:22
California's second wildfire in the space of a week has resulted in more than 4,200 people being evacuated from their homes.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The Canyon Fire at Hasley Canyon, Ventura County, began at around 1.30pm on Thursday, spreading to an area of 2.3 square miles in a mere five hours, according to county officials.
Late on Thursday, it was said to still be "0% contained" and spreading east.
A separate fire that began last Friday, which is now California's biggest so far this year, is still causing destruction across the Los Padres National Forest.
The immediate evacuation zone in Ventura County is relatively unpopulated, with only around 56 people being asked to leave their homes in the Lake Piru recreation area.
Read more: Germany freezes arms sales to Israel over Gaza offensive in major policy shift
Read more: Twelve dead after drinking toxic fake alcohol in Sochi as Russian authorities launch urgent probe
However, in neighbouring Los Angeles (LA) County, 4,200 residents and 1,400 buildings are under evacuation orders, with a further 12,500 issued with an evacuation warning, according to Ventura County Fire Department spokesman Andrew Dowd.
He added around 250 firefighters are working to bring the flames under control, equipped with helicopters and air support.
In LA County, supervisor Kathryn Barger said: "Extreme heat and low humidity in our north county have created dangerous conditions where flames can spread with alarming speed. If first responders tell you to leave, go without hesitation."