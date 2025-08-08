Second California wildfire in a week prompts thousands of evacuations

8 August 2025, 15:07 | Updated: 8 August 2025, 15:22

Firefighters battle flames from the Canyon Fire yesterday (August 7) in Castaic, California
Firefighters battle flames from the Canyon Fire yesterday (August 7) in Castaic, California. Picture: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

By Danielle Desouza

California's second wildfire in the space of a week has resulted in more than 4,200 people being evacuated from their homes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Canyon Fire at Hasley Canyon, Ventura County, began at around 1.30pm on Thursday, spreading to an area of 2.3 square miles in a mere five hours, according to county officials.

Late on Thursday, it was said to still be "0% contained" and spreading east.

A separate fire that began last Friday, which is now California's biggest so far this year, is still causing destruction across the Los Padres National Forest.

A firefighter watches as the Gifford Fire burns on August 6, 2025 in Los Padres National Forest, California
A firefighter watches as the Gifford Fire burns on August 6, 2025 in Los Padres National Forest, California. Picture: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

The immediate evacuation zone in Ventura County is relatively unpopulated, with only around 56 people being asked to leave their homes in the Lake Piru recreation area.

Read more: Germany freezes arms sales to Israel over Gaza offensive in major policy shift

Read more: Twelve dead after drinking toxic fake alcohol in Sochi as Russian authorities launch urgent probe

Download the LBC app.
Download the LBC app. Picture: Global

However, in neighbouring Los Angeles (LA) County, 4,200 residents and 1,400 buildings are under evacuation orders, with a further 12,500 issued with an evacuation warning, according to Ventura County Fire Department spokesman Andrew Dowd.

Evacuation warnings have been issued from the L.A. County line to the northwest of Lake Piru
Evacuation warnings have been issued from the L.A. County line to the northwest of Lake Piru. Picture: Getty

He added around 250 firefighters are working to bring the flames under control, equipped with helicopters and air support.

In LA County, supervisor Kathryn Barger said: "Extreme heat and low humidity in our north county have created dangerous conditions where flames can spread with alarming speed. If first responders tell you to leave, go without hesitation."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

This combination picture shows German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R)

Germany freezes arms sales to Israel over Gaza offensive in major policy shift

Concerns were raised over the deadly spirit, known as "chacha," after three members of a family of four were among those who died after consuming the drink

Twelve dead after drinking toxic fake alcohol in Sochi as Russian authorities launch urgent probe

Erin Patterson arriving in the back of a prison transport vehicle at Latrobe Valley Magistrate's Court in Morwell, Australia.

Mushroom murderer Erin Patterson ‘tried to poison husband with pasta, chicken curry and wrap’

Palestinians watch as a plume of smoke rises during an Israeli strike on Gaza City's southern al-Zeitoun neighbourhood today (8th August)

Israel 'wrong' to escalate offensive, Starmer says, after security cabinet votes to take full control of Gaza City

A child has been left with serious injuries after a woman crashed into him at a water park in Russia.

Boy, 6, fighting for his life after woman smashes into him at water park

Rescuers stand next to the wreckage parts from a scene where a Kenyan medical plane crashed, killing at least 6 people, on the outskirts of Nairobi

At least six dead, including two doctors, as air ambulance crashes into homes during mission

Palestinians flock for humanitarian aid in Gaza

Israel plans to take control of Gaza but does not want to govern it, Netanyahu says

Zelenskyy has said he is 'not afraid' to meet Putin.

Zelenskyy 'not afraid' to meet Putin – as Trump braces for face-to-face talks with Russian leader in days

A Spanish town has become the first in the country to ban Muslims from using public facilities to celebrate religious Eid festivals.

Spanish town bans Muslim religious festivals weeks after anti-migrant riots in nearby area

Humanitarian aid supplies dropped by air into Gaza

Just 1.5% of Gaza’s farmland usable after conflict as UN warns of ‘full-scale famine’

Ms Nolan-O'Slattara was found dead on a boat called Ripple in an upmarket yacht club in the Hamptons

Mystery surrounds death of jet-setting Irish fashion designer found dead on yacht in New York

Alec Luhn went missing on a solo hike in Norway

Journalist who vanished during solo hike found alive but seriously injured after nearly a week in the wilderness

Sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has been banned from a programme that allows inmates to play with puppies at the minimum-security jail she has been transferred to.

Ghislaine Maxwell banned from 'prison puppy programme' at ‘luxury’ minimum-security jail

Trump could meet Putin to discuss a Ukraine ceasefire as early as next week, the White House has said.

Trump to meet Putin 'as early as next week' to discuss Ukraine ceasefire, White House says

US officials have confirmed the suspected shooter as 28-year-old Quornelius Radford

Suspect behind US Army base shooting that left five soldiers injured identified as 28-year-old fellow officer

President Donald Trump has declared Putin an 'extraordinary threat to the US'

Trump declares Russia an 'extraordinary threat to the US' - as Witkoff praises ‘highly productive’ Putin talks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bonnie Blue speaks to LBC

Bonnie Blue reveals what would make her give up controversial sex stunts as she admits living a 'selfish' life
The Metropolitan Police will deploy officers from other regions to form a “significant policing presence” in London as several protests are planned.

Met says it has the 'resources and processes' to deal with 'any eventuality' as numerous protests planned
Bonnie Blue appeared to defend Andrew Tate in an interview with LBC.

Bonnie Blue says rape victims 'bear some responsibility' as she 'understands where Andrew Tate is coming from'
Musicians have said they are needing to get by on Universal Credit or sofa surfing

Why successful musicians are ‘sofa surfing and on Universal Credit’

Gina Carano played Rebel ranger Cara Dune in two series of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian

Mandalorian actress Gina Carano settles lawsuit with Disney over firing - and thanks Elon Musk for funding it
Premier League captains will not wear rainbow armbands this season.

Rainbow armbands to be ditched after Premier League ends partnership with Stonewall

Jeremy Clarkson, Clarkson's Farm

Jeremy Clarkson warns of ‘catastrophic’ harvest that should be 'worry for anyone who eats food'
Azaria Green, called her son a "sweet, funny boy with a cheeky smile", in a tribute.

Pictured: Boy, 4, killed by bus after walking out of hospital

World News

See more World News

Shocking footage showed the stage at the iconic European dance festival in Boom, Belgium, engulfed in flames on Wednesday afternoon

Tomorrowland main stage destroyed by fire hours before festival start

22 days ago

As the news reporter is presenting - a huge explosion is captured erupting in the background.

Moment Israeli airstrike blasts Syria military HQ on live TV as news reporter flees in terror

23 days ago

Smoke billows following Israeli strikes near the Syrian army and defence ministry headquarters in Damascus.

Israel warns 'painful blows will come' as it ramps up strikes on Syria and sends more troops to the border

23 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News