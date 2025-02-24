Secret Service agent who jumped onto JFK’s limousine after assassination Clint Hill dies aged 93

Clint Hill, the US secret service agent who leapt onto the back of John F Kennedy's limousine after the president was shot, has died aged 93. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Clint Hill, the US secret service agent who leapt onto the back of John F Kennedy's limousine after the president was shot, has died aged 93.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Hill, who was forced to retire early because he remained haunted by memories of the assassination for most of his life, died at home in Belvedere, California, his publisher said.

A cause of death was not given.

Although few may recognise his name, the footage of Mr Hill, captured on Abraham Zapruder's chilling home movie of the assassination, provided some of the most indelible images of Kennedy's assassination in Dallas on November 22 1963.

Mr Hill received secret service awards and was promoted for his actions that day, but for decades blamed himself for Mr Kennedy's death, saying he did not react quickly enough and would gladly have given his life to save the president.

Retired U.S. Secret Service Agent Clint Hill (seen standing to the left and also in the photograph climbing onto the vehicle to protect Jackie Kennedy when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated). Picture: Getty

"If I had reacted just a little bit quicker. And I could have, I guess," a weeping Mr Hill told Mike Wallace on CBS' 60 Minutes in 1975, shortly after he retired aged 43 at the urging of his doctors. "And I'll live with that to my grave."

It was only in recent years that Mr Hill said he was able to finally start putting the assassination behind him and accept what happened.

On the day of the assassination, Mr Hill was assigned to protect first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, and was riding on the left running board of the follow-up car directly behind the presidential limousine as it made its way through Dealey Plaza.

Mr Hill told the Warren Commission that he reacted after hearing a shot and seeing the president slump in his seat. The president was struck by a fatal headshot before Mr Hill was able to make it to the limousine.

This Sept. 10, 2013 photo shows an Associated Press image taken Nov. 22, 1963, of Jackie Kennedy and Secret Service agent Clint Hill climbing on the back of the limousine after U.S. President John F. Kennedy was shot. Picture: Alamy

Mr Zapruder's film captured Mr Hill as he leapt from the secret service car, grabbed a handle on the limousine's boot and pulled himself onto it as the driver accelerated. He forced Mrs Kennedy, who had crawled onto the boot, back into her seat as the limousine sped off.

Mr Hill later became the agent in charge of the White House protective detail and eventually an assistant director of the secret service, retiring because of what he characterised as deep depression and recurring memories of the assassination.

The 1993 Clint Eastwood thriller In The Line Of Fire, about a former secret service agent scarred by the JFK assassination, was inspired in part by Mr Hill.