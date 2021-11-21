Seven arrests after violent clashes across Netherlands after police open fire on protesters

21 November 2021, 08:16 | Updated: 21 November 2021, 08:28

Bikes were thrown onto fires started by anti-restriction protesters in the Netherlands
Bikes were thrown onto fires started by anti-restriction protesters in the Netherlands. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Seven rioters have been arrested at anti-restriction demonstrations in the Netherlands that saw police open fire at protesters.

Protesters started fires in the streets and threw fireworks and other objects at officers in The Hague.

It came a day after police opened fire on protesters in Rotterdam in what the port city's mayor called "an orgy of violence", that broke out at a protest against coronavirus restrictions.

Rioters through bicycles, wooden pallets and motorised scooters on one of the fires, according to local media outlet Regio 15.

Read more: Police open fire on anti-vax protestors in Netherlands after fireworks thrown at officers

Seven people were arrested in The Hague and five officers were injured, one of whom needed hospital treatment, according to a tweet from police.

The rioting in The Hague was on a smaller scale than the battles on the streets of Rotterdam on Friday night, when police said that three rioters were hit by bullets and investigations were underway to establish if they were shot by police.

A number of officers were injured at Friday's protest as well, and 51 people were arrested, according to police.

Photos from the riots in Rotterdam showed at least one police car in flames, and another with a bicycle slammed through its windscreen.

Elsewhere in the Netherlands, two football matches in the top professional league had to be briefly halted after fans - banned from matches under a partial lockdown in force in the Netherlands for a week - broke into stadiums in the towns of Alkmaar and Almelo on Saturday.

Protesters stormed football stadiums, breaching Covid restrictions
Protesters stormed football stadiums, breaching Covid restrictions. Picture: Getty

Earlier on Saturday, two protests against Covid-19 measures went off peacefully in Amsterdam and the southern city of Breda.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Photos of Peng Shuai (third from right) have also been released

UK calls for 'verifiable evidence' Peng Shuai is safe after videos released by state media

Violent protests erupted in Rotterdam on Friday

Police open fire on anti-vax protestors in Netherlands after fireworks thrown at officers

Protests have erupted in response to the Rittenhouse verdict

Biden urges calm as police and protestors violently clash over Rittenhouse acquittal

Images were shared on Peng Shuai's social media on Friday, but experts have questioned the credibility of them

Missing tennis player Peng Shuai will make public appearance 'soon', says state media

Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges

Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of murder after shooting two men at a Black Lives Matter protest

The country made the announcement on Friday

Austria announces full lockdown and mandatory Covid jabs

Exclusive
The Albanian Ambassador has hit out at the Government and accused them of spreading "fake news"

'It's absolutely fake news': Albanian Ambassador says 'no talks' with UK over migrants

Ben Wallace and his counterpart in Ukraine said 'our governments have no desire to be adversarial, or seek in any way to strategically encircle or undermine the Russian Federation'.

UK agrees to sell missiles to Ukraine amid rising Russia tensions

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the film's script supervisor.

Alec Baldwin shooting: Script supervisor files lawsuit against actor over fatal incident

Ten people have now died as a result of the crowd surge

'Precious' boy, 9, becomes tenth person to die after Astroworld crowd surge

Austria has imposed a new lockdown for only unvaccinated people

Austria imposes tough new Covid lockdown just for unvaccinated people

Families gathered at the prison, which has been the scene of well over 100 deaths this year

Dozens killed in prison gang fight just weeks after it saw Ecuador's worst jail massacre

The tense stand off has proved fatal for migrants

Poland migrant clash: UK troops deploy as young man's body brings death toll to nine

Britney declared Friday "the best day ever".

'Best day ever': Britney Spears' conservatorship terminated after 13 years

Glen de Vries after the Blue Origin flight on 13 October.

Glen de Vries: Man who flew to space with William Shatner dies in plane crash

British troops have been deployed to Poland amid tensions over migrants on the Belarus border

British troops deploy to Poland's border as migrant confrontation with Russia worsens

World News

See more World News

Social Democratic candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at party headquarters in Berlin

Germany’s Social Democrats push for quick coalition after narrow election win

1 month ago

French president Emmanuel Macron, left, at the food fair

Egg thrown at Macron during food trade fair

1 month ago

People walk in a street covered in ash from the volcano on La Palma

Spanish volcano enters ‘lower activity’ phase

1 month ago

UK News

See more UK News

The Health Secretary said he will do "whatever it takes" to fix health inequalities.

Sajid Javid launches medical racial and gendered bias review

1 hour ago

People aged 40 and over will be able to book their booster jabs from Monday

Over-40s in England to be invited for Covid booster jab from Monday

10 hours ago

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Man, 35, arrested on suspicion of murder after two people found dead near Preston

10 hours ago

The Prime Minister is said to have ordered a review into the crisis

Migrant crisis: 'Exasperated' Boris Johnson orders review amid failure to stop crossings

12 hours ago

An NHS worker pleaded with protesters to move away from the roads.

Frustrated NHS worker pleads with eco protesters amid road chaos in London

14 hours ago

The quake's epicentre was near Spean Bridge

Scotland hit by second earthquake in a week with locals reporting 'big banging' noise

1 day ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police